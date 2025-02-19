6 best classic crime thrillers you (probably) haven't seen and where to stream them

A great crime thriller taps into our inner detective, fueling our obsession with mystery, justice, and the thrill of the chase. Ever since Hollywood's early days, the genre has delivered unforgettable classics like "On the Waterfront," "Chinatown" and "Goodfellas."

But if you’ve already seen the usual suspects, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Dive into our picks for the best classic crime thrillers you (probably) haven’t seen yet. These hidden gems pack all the suspense, twists, and pulse-pounding action that make the genre so irresistible.

'Jagged Edge' (1985)

"Jagged Edge" is an understated legal thriller with the perfect balance of deception, romance and mystery. It ropes you in immediately with a shocking scene of the murder that's vivid but never reveals the person holding the knife. When we finally get to the light of day, we learn Jack Forrester (Jeff Bridges) is in the hospital and his wife has been brutally murdered. It's not long before he's arrested for the crime.

In response, he hires Teddy (Glenn Close), a former prosecuting attorney, lured into helping him despite her reservations. She hires an investigator she worked with in a previous case: Sam (Robert Loggia). Together, they come to realize there's more to the case than meets the eye, and it leads her to question everything she trusts.

►Watch free on Pluto

'Suspect' (1987)

You may not think that Cher and Liam Neeson would pair well together in a movie, but they both shine in "Suspect." Cher stars as Kathleen Riley, a public defender called to represent a deaf and mute homeless man, Carl Wayne Anderson (Liam Neeson). Carl is being prosecuted for the murder of a judge's secretary.

This film works well as both a legal drama and a conspiracy thriller. A member of the jury, Eddie Sanger (Dennis Quaid), begins his own investigation, and he ends up wanting to help Kathleen. It's a dramatic movie with a lot of surprises throughout. Also, it's hard not to appreciate Neeson's silent but dedicated acting skills. He doesn't speak a word but manages to say a lot through his expressions.

►Watch free on Tubi

'Klute' (1971)

"Klute" is the true definition of a neo-noir film, making it one of the best crime thrillers of its time, and one that has seemed to disappear from modern memory. Jane Fonda plays Bree, a prostitute looking to get out of the business, who is being questioned by John Klute (Donald Sutherland), a small-town detective looking for a missing businessman — and Bree is the last one to have seen him.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a film that is more than just about solving a crime but digging deep into the minds of its characters. Bree's therapy sessions add depth to the character while building the tension and mystery revolving around the case. It's no wonder she won an Oscar for Best Actress. Beyond the acting and the film's spooky ambiance (enhanced by Gordon Willis' cinematography), it also has a phenomenal soundtrack that you'll likely want to search for once the movie is over.

►Rent/buy on Amazon or Apple

'The Mean Season' (1985)

The Mean Season Official Trailer #1 - Joe Pantoliano Movie (1985) HD - YouTube Watch On

A serial killer is on the loose in Miami in the 1985 film, "The Mean Season." Reporter Malcolm Anderson (Kurt Russell) is burnt out and ready to get out of the city. When he gets his last assignment on the crime beat, he realizes he's not just reporting the facts, he's part of the story ... because the killer chooses him as his primary contact. What's worse, his girlfriend, Christine (Mariel Hemingway), is now at risk.

While this film may not be at the same level as "All The President's Men," it still does an excellent job of portraying the media's part in helping solve crime. It's fascinating to see Malcom's struggle with wanting to make it big while also following his personal ethics as a journalist. Plus, it's hard not to love the Miami setting that adds to the ambiance and intensity of the film.

►Watch free on Pluto

'Desperate Measures' (1998)

Barbet Schroeder (known also for "Single White Female") gives us another crime film classic with "Desperate Measures." Michael Keaton shakes off his typical nice guy persona and becomes ruthless killer Peter McCabe. He's behind bars, where he should be, except San Francisco police officer Frank Connor (Andy Garcia) needs his help. Frank's son is dying of leukemia, and by some bizarre twist of fate, Peter is a positive match as a bone marrow donor.

A deal is made, and Peter agrees to the surgery. Of course, nothing quite goes according to plan and Peter manages to escape. This riveting crime thriller adds a unique twist to the genre because, in this case, the cops need the killer to stay alive. Keaton is also phenomenal as the bad guy.

►Watch free on Tubi

'House of Games' (1987)

House of Games Official Trailer #1 - Joe Mantegna Movie (1987) HD - YouTube Watch On

Never trust a con. David Mamet's directorial debut, "House of Games," takes this wisdom to the next level, when Dr. Margaret Ford (Lindsay Crouse) becomes embroiled in the world of a con artist after she tries to help a patient settle a debt. She meets Mike (Joe Mantegna), a charismatic con man, who begins to teach her his ways. Margaret is fascinated by what she sees and is drawn to his world. The dangerous thing is she doesn't see him as a danger.

This film reminds us how easy it is to fall for scams. You'd figure the underbelly, criminal element would repulse someone like Margaret, yet she's pulled in anyway. Whether you are drawn to movies about con artists or not, this is one you don't want to miss.

►Watch free on Pluto