How to watch 'Let It Be' online — stream restored The Beatles documentary, release date

After the incredible success of Peter Jackson's epic "Get Back" documentary, it was only a matter of time before Michael Lindsay-Hogg's original 1970 "Let It Be" would be restored and re-released to a new generation of Beatles fans. And now you can watch "Let It Be" online in all its glory.

The footage painstakingly recovered and edited for "The Beatles: Get Back" was originally shot to document the making of the group's "Let It Be" record, which would ultimately become their 12th and final studio album. What director Michael Lindsay-Hogg got was an intimate, behind-closed-doors picture of the world's most famous band unravelling in front of the lens — personal and creative tensions between Paul, John, George and Ringo were writ large, with Yoko Ono's presence not helping matters.

The film concludes with the legendary rooftop concert, played to a street of unsuspecting passers-by and John's much-repeated one-liner: "I hope we passed the audition!"

"Let It Be" contains footage not featured in the "Get Back" docuseries, bringing viewers into the studio and onto Apple Corps’ London rooftop in January 1969," says Disney, whose streaming platform is releasing the restored movie. "With Lindsay-Hogg’s full support, Apple Corps asked Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post Production to dive into a meticulous restoration of the film from the original 16mm negative."

The restored version of The Beatles feature-length documentary "Let It Be" is released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, May 8.

