How to watch 'Spacey Unmasked' online from anywhere

"Spacey Unmasked" – the highly controversial new two-part documentary about actor Kevin Spacey – premieres in the U.S. and U.K. on Monday, 6 May and Tuesday, 7 May. Read on for how to watch "Spacey Unmasked" from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for FREE.

'Spacey Unmasked', Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "Spacey Unmasked" will premiere on Monday, 6 May and Tuesday, 7 May in the U.S. and U.K..

• FREE — Watch on Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Max

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Last July, the crowd outside the U.K. court cheered as a tearful Kevin Spacey thanked them for their support after he was acquitted of sexual assault on four men. This followed on from a New York court case in October 2022 when a jury concluded that he had not molested fellow actor Anthony Rapp, then 14, back in the 1980s.

New two part documentary "Spacey Unmasked" claims to feature "never-seen-before interviews" and will feature testimony from a number of men who say they encountered the actor, from his time at high school to his tenure as artistic director of London's Old Vic theatre.

Spacey has hit back in dramatic fashion. The 64 year old took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that he had only been given seven days to respond to allegations "dating back 48 years" and that he had not been provided with "sufficient details to investigate these matters."

He promises a full response following the broadcast of the programme. So watch the show and then watch this space. In the meantime, read on for where to watch "Spacey Unmasked" online and from anywhere.

Watch 'Spacey Unmasked' free online

In the U.K., "Spacey Unmasked" will premiere on Monday, 6 May and Tuesday, 7 May and then be available to stream for FREE on Channel 4.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'Spacey Unmasked' from abroad

How to watch 'Spacey Unmasked' from anywhere

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "Spacey Unmasked", a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "Spacey Unmasked".

Where to watch 'Spacey Unmasked' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Max, HBO's streaming service, has picked up the rights to stream "Spacey Unmasked" online in the U.S. from Monday, May 6. Plans start at just $9.99 a month.

Abroad or on vacation? You can watch your usual streaming services – whether it be Max in the U.S. or Channel 4 in the U.K. – using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Spacey Unmasked' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As yet, no Canadian network has announced plans to pick up "Spacey Unmasked".

If you are a Brit on holiday in Canada, you can still catch the show by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Spacey Unmasked' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Channel Nine and Nine HD will air "Spacey Unmasked" at 8.30 p.m. AEST on Weds, May 8.

Remember: if you are a Brit Down Under for work or vacation, you can still watch the doc for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Spacey Unmasked' in New Zealand?

Three Now has the rights to air director Katherine Haywood's contentious Kevin Spacey documentary – "Spacey Unmasked" (2024) – in New Zealand.

Spacey's response on X to 'Spacey Unmasked'

Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that…May 2, 2024

Spacey's May 2 response in full:

"Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that Channel 4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a “fair opportunity” for me to refute any allegations made against me.

"I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network's one-sided “documentary” about me in their desperate attempt for ratings. There's a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4.

"Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated. Tune in this weekend to see my response on X [formerly Twitter]

"Channel 4 and may find themselves “speechless”, but I no longer will be."

Kevin Spacey FAQ

Has Kevin Spacey won an Oscar? Spacey has won two Academy Awards (Oscars), a Tony Award and a Golden Globe Award. He was nominated for a Grammy.

More from Tom's Guide

Can I watch 'Spacey Unmasked' in Australia?