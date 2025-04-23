‘Andor’ season 2’s gripping premiere sets the stage for an epic final season — and I’m convinced this will be the best Star Wars show yet

Disney Plus' best Star Wars show is off to a strong start

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in &quot;Andor&quot; season 2
With “Andor” season 2 being our second and final season of Disney Plus’ acclaimed Star Wars series, I expected things to take off at warp speed.

The first season was fixated on the small stuff in the galaxy far, far away, but I'll admit to going into the new season excited but ever so slightly apprehensive.

Why? Because I was concerned that the need to cover the years leading up to “Rogue One” in just 12 episodes' worth of time would mean we were in for a change of pace for the daring Rebel hero.

Thankfully, after watching episodes 1-3 of “Andor” season 2, I’m pleased to report that this season has not sped headlong into the thick of anything, at least, not yet.

Instead, "Andor" season 2 begins with a three-part premiere that opts to set the stakes for this final instalment, while still managing to pack in some thrills along the way. It's a tense start for the Star Wars thriller, and I'm ready to see what's next.

You can find my full reaction to the first three episodes below, but be warned: There are spoilers ahead.

Tension builds in 'Andor' season 2's opening chapter

It may not be stuffed with action like some of the other "Star Wars" shows on Disney Plus, but "Andor" doesn't need to be.

The original was a smart spy thriller, and even if you find "Andor's" pacing falls a little on the slow side, I'm sure you can respect the show's drive to be this distinct, engaging part of the Star Wars universe.

This opening triple bill is every bit as characterful, well-realized, and entertaining as what we've seen from Cassian Andor's prequel series so far. I'm seated, ready for next Tuesday (April 29) to roll around so I can see what lies in store on the remainder of this road to "Rogue One".

Plus, seeing as the show's received a number of glowing full-season reviews that landed in advance of the season premiere, I’m sure the Force will continue to be strong throughout "Andor" season 2.

