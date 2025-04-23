‘Andor’ season 2’s gripping premiere sets the stage for an epic final season — and I’m convinced this will be the best Star Wars show yet

With “Andor” season 2 being our second and final season of Disney Plus’ acclaimed Star Wars series, I expected things to take off at warp speed.

The first season was fixated on the small stuff in the galaxy far, far away, but I'll admit to going into the new season excited but ever so slightly apprehensive.

Why? Because I was concerned that the need to cover the years leading up to “Rogue One” in just 12 episodes' worth of time would mean we were in for a change of pace for the daring Rebel hero.

Thankfully, after watching episodes 1-3 of “Andor” season 2, I’m pleased to report that this season has not sped headlong into the thick of anything, at least, not yet.

Instead, "Andor" season 2 begins with a three-part premiere that opts to set the stakes for this final instalment, while still managing to pack in some thrills along the way. It's a tense start for the Star Wars thriller, and I'm ready to see what's next.

You can find my full reaction to the first three episodes below, but be warned: There are spoilers ahead.

Tension builds in 'Andor' season 2's opening chapter

Andor | Official Trailer | Final Season Streaming April 22 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Read More We open with a genuinely thrilling setpiece. Andor, now fully committed to the rebel cause, poses as a test pilot to steal a new TIE fighter from an Imperial base, in a sequence that’s both exciting and surprisingly funny. Cassian’s mission quickly goes wrong. After getting to grips with the controls, he shakes off his pursuers. But upon delivering the stolen spacecraft, our hero gets caught in the crossfire of a splintering group of in-fighting rebel soldiers. Meanwhile, Mon Mothma’s off being tangled up in politicking (and throwing shapes on the dance floor) at her daughter's wedding, and Bix Caleen and co. are busy trying to fly under the radar as simple farmers and mechanics on Mina-Rau while Imperial officers root out illegal migrants. On the Imperial front, Orson Krennic and a select group of senior Imperial officials start spinning up plans to “gouge-mine” the planet Ghorman in search of a coveted mineral that will be used to “solidify Imperial authority” (i.e. presumably to power up a certain planet-cracking spaceship). This opening salvo of episodes works not because it’s all-out action, but because it’s sharply written, deftly performed, and continues to build on the escalating tensions of what’s come before. More than anything else, it seems interested in highlighting the colossal disparity between the strength of the Empire and the rebels’ lack thereof. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney Plus) Here, at BBY 4, the Empire’s staff can lackadaisically muse over the best way to win public approval for the destruction of a planet, or are free to bicker with their mother at a dinner party (Syril and Dedra butting heads with Eedy Karn is a chapter 1 highlight for sure). On the flipside, rebel factions — like the splintering Maya Pei Brigade whom Andor falls foul of — are disorganized and barely able to feed themselves, let alone contemplate their next move. If you’re reading this before streaming “Andor” season 2’s first episodes, though, know that this instalment isn’t just set up. I’ll try and stay vague, but consequences are felt. Our protagonists suffer losses both personal and political, and these challenges are sure to stoke the flames of rebellion just that little more.

It may not be stuffed with action like some of the other "Star Wars" shows on Disney Plus, but "Andor" doesn't need to be.

The original was a smart spy thriller, and even if you find "Andor's" pacing falls a little on the slow side, I'm sure you can respect the show's drive to be this distinct, engaging part of the Star Wars universe.

This opening triple bill is every bit as characterful, well-realized, and entertaining as what we've seen from Cassian Andor's prequel series so far. I'm seated, ready for next Tuesday (April 29) to roll around so I can see what lies in store on the remainder of this road to "Rogue One".

Plus, seeing as the show's received a number of glowing full-season reviews that landed in advance of the season premiere, I’m sure the Force will continue to be strong throughout "Andor" season 2.