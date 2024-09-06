Apple TV Plus top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

As a movie lover, I’m always on the hunt for hidden gems across some of the best streaming platforms, and Apple TV Plus has quickly become a go-to for high-quality movies.

While scrolling through their top 10 list, it’s easy to be drawn in by the big names and trending titles, but let’s be honest — just because a movie is in the top 10 doesn’t mean it’s automatically good.

I’ve gone through the list myself, and not everything lived up to the hype. Surprisingly, a children's animation from 1966 has even landed at No. 10. It’s likely due to the seasonal rush to watch "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" ahead of Halloween (still very random though).

So, after spending some serious couch time with a few hits and misses, I’ve narrowed down the three movies that are truly worth your time. These picks aren’t just popular — they’re genuinely entertaining watches that stand out from the rest. Here’s what you need to be watching this weekend…

This is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 movies as of Friday, September 6.

Best movies in the Apple TV Plus top 10

'The Instigators'

The Instigators â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

I’ll admit, when "The Instigators" first landed on the streamer, I was one of those people who dismissed it (especially after seeing its poor rating on Rotten Tomatoes). With so many heist movies out there, it felt like just another addition to an already crowded genre. But after finally giving it another shot, I actually really enjoyed it.

This action-thriller is a fun, fast-paced ride with sharp performances from Matt Damon and Casey Affleck. It’s the kind of movie that may surprise you, and I now think it’s one everyone should see at least once.

"The Instigators" centers around two thieves, Rory (Damon) and Cobby (Affleck), who find themselves in a dangerous situation after a heist goes wrong. Following the botched robbery, they are forced to go on the run with the help of one of their therapists, who gets unwittingly caught up in their escape plan.

'Greyhound'

GREYHOUND - Official Trailer (HD) |Â Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Another action movie that deserves to be seen is "Greyhound." It follows the story of a first-time captain, Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks), leading a convoy of 37 Allied ships across the treacherous North Atlantic.

Set during the early days of the United States' involvement in World War II, Krause's mission is to protect the convoy from German U-boats lurking beneath the ocean’s surface. The movie shows the intense Battle of the Atlantic, where Krause faces not only the relentless attacks from the U-boats but also his own self-doubt and inexperience.

"Greyhound" stands out for its relentless pace, with most of the movie taking place in real-time over the course of a few tense days. It’s also a taut, claustrophobic thriller that reveals the dangers of naval warfare and the incredible pressure placed on Krause as he fights to keep his men and ships safe.

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Killers of the Flower Moon â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

One movie that seems to have a permanent spot on the Apple TV Plus top 10 list is "Killers of the Flower Moon," and for good reason — its powerful storytelling keeps viewers coming back for more.

This movie tells the true story of the Osage murders in the 1920s, a chilling chapter of American history. Set in Oklahoma, it focuses on the Osage Nation, a Native American tribe that became extraordinarily wealthy after oil was discovered on their land. However, their prosperity made them targets of something much bigger. A series of murders, orchestrated to steal the tribe’s oil rights, leads to an investigation by the newly formed FBI.

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Ernest Burkhart, a man who becomes deeply involved in the case, while Robert De Niro plays William Hale, his uncle and one of the prominent figures behind the crimes. The movie also explores the role of FBI agent Tom White (Jesse Plemons), who is sent to learn more about this sinister plot.

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 MOVIES RIGHT NOW

1. "The Instigators" (2024)

2. "Napoleon: The Director’s Cut" (2024)

3. "The Family Plan" (2023)

4. "Luck" (2022)

5. "Argylle" (2024)

6. "Greyhound" (2020)

7. "Killers of the Flower Moon" (2023)

8. "Ghosted" (2023)

9. "Napoleon" (2023)

10. "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" (1966)