New on Apple TV Plus in September 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Summer's ending, but Apple TV Plus is still bringing us some fresh Originals to keep us entertained.

September's biggest release is, without a doubt, "Slow Horses" season 4. The British spy thriller has long been one of the best shows on TV (an opinion I can echo, seeing as I binged all 18 episodes of "Slow Horses" in a single week ahead of its return).

That's not all that's coming our way this month, though. We're also getting "Wolfs," an action comedy two-hander featuring some big celebs, "Midnight Family," a Spanish-language medical drama about a family of live-savers, and "La Maison," a family drama about a luxury fashion house that's been rocked by scandal.

Need more streaming recommendations? Here's our roundup of the best shows on Apple TV Plus, and a look at what's new on Netflix in September. Otherwise, here's everything new to Apple TV Plus this month.

'Slow Horses'

Slow Horses â€” Season 4 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

This gripping comedy-drama throws us in with an unconventional group of MI5 agents who operate out of Slough House, a dumping ground for not-fired-yet spies. Under the leadership of irascible Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), the group defends the country from serious threats, but in their own unique way.

The new season has continued to earn high praise from critics, and will draw from the fourth novel in Mick Herron's series, "Spook Street". We already know it will be explosive from the off, as "Slow Horses" season 4 opens with a bombing attack that threatens to release some dark secrets.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from September 4

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'La Maison'

La Maison â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"La Maison" is a 10-episode high fashion family drama that takes us behind the scenes at a fashion house troubled by scandal. After a viral video implicates beloved designer, Vincent Ledu (Lambert Wilson) in some trouble, his legendary Parisian haute couture house, LEDU, is in crisis mode and scrambling to save its reputation.

To do so, Perle Foster (Amira Casar) rallies around a new visionary, Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot), seeking to have them modernize and save the firm. Problem is, Diane Rovel (Carole Bouquet) — who heads up the Rovel luxury group — sees Vincent's downfall as the perfect opportunity to snap up Maison LEDU.

Watch on Apple TV Plus starting September 20, 2024

'Midnight Family'

Midnight Family â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Midnight Family" is a Spanish-language medical drama inspired by the award-winning documentary, "Familia de Medianoche".

Helmed by Natalia Beristáin, "Midnight Family" revolves around an ambitious and talented medical student, Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca). During the day, she's hard at work, but at night, she's helping her family — father Ramón (Joaquín Cosío) and her siblings, Marcus (Diego Calva) and Julito (Sergio Bautista) — make a living by saving lives across Mexico City in their privately-owned ambulance. It's a 10-episode series, one which will run until November 20, 2024.

Watch on Apple TV starting September 25

'Wolfs'

WOLFS â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Wolfs" is an action-comedy from Jon Watts that reunites Brad Pitt and George Clooney for a new caper. Clooney plays a professional "fixer" who heads to the scene of a high-profile crime and goes to work... but he's surprised when a second fixer, (Pitt) strolls in.

After that, the two "lone wolves" are forced to work together as their night spirals out of control and the pair are drawn into way more trouble. The movie also features Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan and Richard King, and is getting a limited theatrical run in the week before it's available to stream.

Watch on Apple TV Plus from September 27