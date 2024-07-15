Apple TV Plus renews its most-watched drama series for season 2 — what we know so far

Apple TV Plus continues to be one of the best streaming services for its consistency in delivering quality movies and shows. Its wide variety of content gains widespread acclaim, including the highly-praised "Presumed Innocent," currently the platform's No.1 show since the first episode debuted back in June. Now, even though the first season hasn't concluded yet, Apple TV Plus has confirmed season 2 is happening.

“Presumed Innocent” is a legal thriller drama that stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich, a prosecutor who finds himself accused of the brutal murder of his colleague, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). Her murder shakes the legal community and Rusty's life as he struggles to prove his innocence.

Despite "Presumed Innocent" initially being planned as a limited series, its immense popularity has prompted a season 2 renewal. The show currently has 76% on Rotten Tomatoes , which seems to be an average score for critics. However, the audience rating is slightly higher at 81%.

Whether Jake Gyllenhaal will return remains unconfirmed. As for what to expect in season 2, details are sparse, but speculations are coming out about the thrilling direction the legal drama might take next.

New season. New case.Presumed Innocent has been renewed for season 2. pic.twitter.com/FeKFmAWueiJuly 12, 2024

What we know about 'Presumed Innocent' season 2

It’s hard to say what “Presumed Innocent” season 2 will be about considering we’re still waiting for the final episodes of season 1!

Drawing from the original 1990 movie, it's plausible Rusty may have his case dismissed due to the lack of direct evidence. However, Apple TV Plus has the opportunity to take the storyline in a different direction, potentially delivering a completely unexpected and satisfying conclusion that wraps up the case nicely.

While the streamer has kept details of season 2 tightly under wraps, they've teased a “new, suspenseful case” on the horizon. Although the involvement of Gyllenhaal remains unclear, the promise of introducing new characters hints at another thrilling narrative arc. This show could also become an anthology series as it focuses on different cases and characters each season.

Since its debut on June 12, Apple TV Plus claims "Presumed Innocent" has become the most-watched drama in its history, though specific viewership data is not disclosed. Nevertheless, its consistent No.1 ranking suggests a strong and enduring popularity among audiences, and it's possible the show will earn more seasons over time.

“Presumed Innocent” episode 7 will premiere on July 17, and the finale will drop on July 24. Stream it now on Apple TV Plus.