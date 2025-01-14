DirecTV just announced a sports-only streaming package — here's what you can watch

DirecTV is launching MySports ... and it sure looks a lot like the recently deceased Venu sports streaming service.

In a press release, DirecTV announced it is rolling out MySports, a sports-only package that will allow customers to watch a ton of sports and not much else. This will be offered through DirecTV Stream, the satellite TV provider's cord-cutting cable alternative.

You can sign up for MySports right now in select markets as a beta tester for the new streaming package and secure a five-day free trial. After that, you get a promotional rate of $49 a month for the first three, months. That's a $20 a month discount off the normal monthly price of $69 a month. While this discount applies to your first three months, signing up does not lock you into a contract.

What channels are included in MySports

If your eyes are watering from that $69 a month price tag, you're not alone. That price puts it on par with most live TV streaming services and is more expensive than Sling Orange + Blue or the $43 a month that Venu Sports was going to cost.

That said, this sports streaming package does give you more than Venu was offering. While Venu was going to be limited to Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery, MySports includes some channels from NBC Universal — but not CBS. Here's everything that you'll get with MySports:

ACC Network

ACC Digital Network

Big Ten Network

Big 12

DIRECTV 4K Live

DIRECTV 4K Live 2

ESPN

ESPN2

ESPNews

ESPNU

Fight Network

Fuel TV

FS1

FS2

Golf Channel

MLB Network

NBA TV

NFL Network

NHL Network

Origin Sports

Pickleball TV

Players TV

SEC Network

Sports Grid

Stadium Stream

Surfer TV

Swerve Combat

T2

TBS

The Jim Rome Show

TNA

TNT

Torque by History

TruTV

USA Network

Waypoint TV

Women’s Sports Network

Local ABC, FOX and NBC channels in select markets

DirecTV is already promising more to come in the future. The press release states, "Additional networks, local stations and ESPN Plus, will be included in MySports at no extra cost in the near future."

I'm still not sure this all adds up to $69 a month worth of sports, but when you account for 4K streaming, channels that are sometimes premium add-ons on cable or cable alternatives and ESPN Plus, it admittedly gets close.

Where is MySports available?

Right now, MySports is available in 24 TV markets. Here's where you can currently sign up for MySports:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston (Manchester)

Chicago

Dallas-Ft. Worth

Detroit

Fresno-Visalia

Gainesville'

Houston

Los Angeles

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale

Milwaukee

Minneapolis-St. Paul

New York

Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix (Prescott)

San Diego

San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose

Seattle-Tacoma

Tampa-St. Petesburg (Sarasota)

Washington, D.C. (Hagerstown, MD)

How to watch MySports?

To access MySports, you'll need the DirecTV Stream app, which is free as part of your subscription and available on many platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. Through the app, you can get notified through push notifications when games you want to watch are starting and you can record games digitally thanks to unlimited cloud DVR.