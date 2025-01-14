DirecTV just announced a sports-only streaming package — here's what you can watch
This feels a lot like Venu ...
DirecTV is launching MySports ... and it sure looks a lot like the recently deceased Venu sports streaming service.
In a press release, DirecTV announced it is rolling out MySports, a sports-only package that will allow customers to watch a ton of sports and not much else. This will be offered through DirecTV Stream, the satellite TV provider's cord-cutting cable alternative.
You can sign up for MySports right now in select markets as a beta tester for the new streaming package and secure a five-day free trial. After that, you get a promotional rate of $49 a month for the first three, months. That's a $20 a month discount off the normal monthly price of $69 a month. While this discount applies to your first three months, signing up does not lock you into a contract.
What channels are included in MySports
If your eyes are watering from that $69 a month price tag, you're not alone. That price puts it on par with most live TV streaming services and is more expensive than Sling Orange + Blue or the $43 a month that Venu Sports was going to cost.
That said, this sports streaming package does give you more than Venu was offering. While Venu was going to be limited to Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery, MySports includes some channels from NBC Universal — but not CBS. Here's everything that you'll get with MySports:
- ACC Network
- ACC Digital Network
- Big Ten Network
- Big 12
- DIRECTV 4K Live
- DIRECTV 4K Live 2
- ESPN
- ESPN2
- ESPNews
- ESPNU
- Fight Network
- Fuel TV
- FS1
- FS2
- Golf Channel
- MLB Network
- NBA TV
- NFL Network
- NHL Network
- Origin Sports
- Pickleball TV
- Players TV
- SEC Network
- Sports Grid
- Stadium Stream
- Surfer TV
- Swerve Combat
- T2
- TBS
- The Jim Rome Show
- TNA
- TNT
- Torque by History
- TruTV
- USA Network
- Waypoint TV
- Women’s Sports Network
- Local ABC, FOX and NBC channels in select markets
DirecTV is already promising more to come in the future. The press release states, "Additional networks, local stations and ESPN Plus, will be included in MySports at no extra cost in the near future."
I'm still not sure this all adds up to $69 a month worth of sports, but when you account for 4K streaming, channels that are sometimes premium add-ons on cable or cable alternatives and ESPN Plus, it admittedly gets close.
Where is MySports available?
Right now, MySports is available in 24 TV markets. Here's where you can currently sign up for MySports:
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Boston (Manchester)
- Chicago
- Dallas-Ft. Worth
- Detroit
- Fresno-Visalia
- Gainesville'
- Houston
- Los Angeles
- Miami-Ft. Lauderdale
- Milwaukee
- Minneapolis-St. Paul
- New York
- Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
- Philadelphia
- Phoenix (Prescott)
- San Diego
- San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose
- Seattle-Tacoma
- Tampa-St. Petesburg (Sarasota)
- Washington, D.C. (Hagerstown, MD)
How to watch MySports?
To access MySports, you'll need the DirecTV Stream app, which is free as part of your subscription and available on many platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV. Through the app, you can get notified through push notifications when games you want to watch are starting and you can record games digitally thanks to unlimited cloud DVR.
Malcolm McMillan is a senior writer for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it. Previously, Malcolm had been a staff writer for Tom's Guide for over a year, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), A/V tech and VR headsets.
Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.