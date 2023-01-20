You can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for just $899 right now

If you're looking for a simple, straightforward productivity laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a winner. And it's even better right now, as Amazon is slashing the price of the laptop in multiple configurations.

Currently, you can get the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (i5) on sale for $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This $100 discount makes for a totally awesome laptop deal. And if it sells out, Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is an awesome productivity device thanks to its lightweight design and comfortable keyboard. It has a bright 13.5-inch touchscreen display= and it's quick to charge, too. This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. If it sells out, Best Buy offers the same price (opens in new tab).

Need more power under the hood? This configuration of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 comes with a large 15-inch touchscreen display, Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

Our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review was a mixed bag, but there are plenty of good aspects to this laptop.

If you're looking for a productivity friendly laptop, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 delivers. It has a large, bright screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, meaning you get a better view of what's on the display. The keyboard is also spacious and comfortable to type on.

Performance is also good enough for everyday computing tasks, although gamers will want one of the best gaming laptops to get more for their money. When we tested the laptop, it also didn't handle rendering 4K video very quickly, so career video editors should also stay clear.

The laptop does have a good pair of speakers with Dolby Atmos support, though. If you'd like to catch up on a movie or two, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a decent device to do it on.

We also found that the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 didn't live up to Microsoft's claims of having a 17-hour battery life. Ours lasted 9 hours, 50 minutes in the Tom's Guide battery test, which is enough to comfortably get through a work day. It also charges quickly — our unit got from 9% to 77% in an hour.

