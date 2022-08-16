You can get Spotify Premium for free right now — here's how

Spotify is hoping to attract new customers by offering the chance to sample its Premium subscription plan with a lengthy free trial. For a limited time, you can get three months of Spotify Premium for free (opens in new tab), and even better you’re not locked into a subscription so can cancel anytime if the music streaming service isn’t for you.

An individual Spotify Premium plan usually costs $9.99 per month, so this offer saves you almost $30 total over the duration of the trial. It’s also available on a new student account, which costs $4.99 a month, but you will need to prove that you’re eligible for a Spotify student discount first.

Spotify Premium gives you access free access to millions of songs, podcasts and audio dramas. Usually costing $9.99 a month right now Spotify is offering a three month free trial to new subscribers. Just sign up and start listening. Plus, you can cancel anytime before your free trial ends.

Both individual and student plans offer access to a single Spotify Premium account, but if you want multiple accounts on one plan you can instead opt for a free month of Spotify Duo (two accounts, $12.99 per month) or Spotify Family (six accounts, $15.99 per month). Once the free trial period is over you will be billed at your selected plan's regular price on a monthly basis unless canceled beforehand.

As you might expect, this deal is only available to new subscribers. If you’re currently a Spotify Premium member or have been signed up in the past, you are ineligible for this offer. However, if you previously had a Premium subscription and canceled it before July 15, Spotify is offering you the chance to re-subscribe at a discounted rate of $9.99 for three months.

This offer is set to run until Sunday, September 11, and as noted above once your free trial ends you will be billed at the regular price of your selected plan. However, you can cancel anytime before then and enjoy the free trial period without spending a penny. That sounds like a very good deal to us.

Spotify is the biggest music streaming service in the world offering instant access to millions of songs from just about every artist you can think of, as well as the ones you’ve yet to discover. The service also includes a suite of exclusive podcasts and has recently expanded into audio dramas such as the fantastic Batman Unburied. This deal is the ideal time to join Spotify’s more than 188 million Premium users, and start soundtracking your life with Spotify's vast catalog of songs.