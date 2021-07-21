XPS 13 and MacBook Air M1 up to $300 off in epic back to school deal

July is an excellent month for back to school deals and if you're looking for the perfect laptop — we've spotted two killer deals on our favorite back to school machines.

Right now, Dell has its XPS 13 on sale for $749 via coupon "BFiJLT20". That's $200 off and one of the best prices we've seen for the Editor's Choice machine. Not a Windows fan? Best Buy has this Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1 on sale for $899.99. Sign up for their free student deals newsletter and you'll get an extra $100 off for a final price of $799.99. That's hands down one of the best laptop deals of all time.

Dell XPS 13 (9305): was $949 now $749 @ Dell

Save $200! The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can get. For a limited time, you can get this stellar machine for just $749.99 via coupon code "BFiJLT20". This configuration packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. (Enter the coupon at final checkout page). View Deal

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Best Buy has it on sale for $899.99. However, students can sign up for Best Buy's student deals newsletter to receive a promo code that drops the price further to $799.99. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Both laptops hold a spot in our best laptops guide, which means no matter which model you choose — you're guaranteed an excellent machine. (Make sure to check our out MacBook Air M1 vs XPS 13 guide for a deeper analysis of the two laptops).

The XPS 13 packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD space. It's perfect for handling work-related tasks, surfing the web, or catching up on some of the best Netflix TV shows.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved its incredibly slim and appealing design, portability and the comfortable typing experience. We were also fond of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display. That means the laptop gas ultra-thin bezels, which give you more screen space for multi-tasking.

Meanwhile, the MacBook Air M1 is a force to be reckoned with. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score for its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, high-resolution webcam, and surprisingly strong battery life.

