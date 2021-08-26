Xbox Series S in stock at multiple retailers right now

The holidays will be here before you know it and that means one thing — console shortages. That means now is the time to buy your holiday gifts and if it's a next-gen console you seek, we have good news.

Although there is no Xbox Series X restock at the moment, multiple retailers have the Xbox Series S in stock for its list price of $299. Amazon, Best Buy, and the Microsoft Store are just a few retailers with stock. Although the Series S is slightly easier to find in stock, it's still rare to see this many stores with it in stock, so now is the time to buy it before the console sells out again.

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Amazon

The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). Amazon now has it in stock. View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Microsoft Store

If you prefer to make your purchase direct from Microsoft, the Microsoft Store now has the Xbox Series S is in stock. View Deal

Xbox Series S: $299 @ Best Buy

After selling out yesterday, the Xbox Series S is back in stock at Best Buy. If you see it sold out, try opening the link via an incognito Web browser.View Deal

Xbox Series S bundle: $344 @ GameStop

GameStop has the Xbox Series S bundled with a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. The subscription includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, over 100 high-quality games, and access to EA Play at no additional cost.View Deal

In our Xbox Series S review, we noted that while less powerful than the Xbox Series X — the Xbox Series S still manages to impress.

Sure, games look better on the more powerful Xbox Series X, but the Xbox Series S still renders characters, backgrounds, and items gorgeously. In Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the Xbox Series X displayed sharper, more colorful advertisements on the streets of Yokohama, but character models were still rich and detailed on the Series S. Plus, the frame rate didn’t suffer from any appreciable slowdown on either platform.

In general, the Xbox Series S upscales content to 4K beautifully — and if you have a 1440p display, you won't need the upscaling at all.

If you still have your heart on the Xbox Series X, it's worth knowing that it is possible to beat the bots if you follow some of our restock cheat sheet. Also, make sure to follor our where to buy Xbox Series X coverage for the latest updates.

