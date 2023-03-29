Wow! Walmart just slashed $500 off this 65-inch Vizio OLED TV

March Madness TV sales have brought about big discounts on the best OLED TVs on the market, but I'm not sure this one can be beaten when it comes to savings.

The Vizio 65-inch 4K OLED TV is on sale for just $998 at Walmart (opens in new tab) right now. A $500 discount makes this the cheapest price I've ever seen for a 65-inch OLED TV. Yes, it's a slightly older model but it's still an awesome price for an OLED TV with a large screen.

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Vizio's OLED TV is in stock and on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any 65-inch OLED.

No two ways about it, the Vizio OLED TV is one of the cheapest OLED TVs going these days. It's a couple of years old at this point, but it still has plenty of attractive features.

This TV delivered excellent image quality in our tests, with good clarity and strong contrast. Viewing angles were great, too. No, the Vizio OLED isn't as bright as an LED TV, but that's par for the course. We measured a Delta-E score of 4.3 and 98.9% coverage of the Rec. 709 color space. These numbers put the Vizio OLED behind competition like the LG C2 OLED, but they're still good results considering the 65-inch Vizio OLED TV now costs less than a grand.

As for its audio performance, the Vizio OLED puts on a good show. The 30W speakers can easily fill a room with sound, and we heard some decent bass too. Unless you're serious about your TV's sound, you won't need to connect one of the best soundbars.

The Vizio OLED TV is also decent for gaming. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. We measured a lag time of 21ms in our tests, which isn't ideal but won't hugely effect your gameplay unless you're playing competitive racing or FPS titles.

This is the cheapest 65-inch OLED TV deal I've ever seen, so if you have your eye on it, snap it up before it's gone. Or, check out our OLED TV deals coverage for more sales.