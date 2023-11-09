Wow! The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 just crashed to lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

Travelling over the holidays? Or maybe you're commuting to work in a noisy office. Either way, I highly recommend picking up this incredible Black Friday deal.

Right now, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are just $199 at Amazon. This is $100 off their original MSRP of $299 and the lowest price I've ever seen for this model. They're some of the best headphones we've tested at Tom's Guide and they offer incredible sound quality and almost unbeatable noise cancellation.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

They've since been eclipsed by the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Ultra, but before that we ranked the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 as the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market. The QC Earbuds 2 are still a great buy now, especially considering this discount.

In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these earbuds had refined and well-balanced sound, a compact and stylish design, and great customization settings. The earbuds produced great audio among a wide variety of genres in our tests, and you also get access to customizable EQ via the Bose Music app.

Bose's noise cancelation capabilities are best-in-class. In our testing 95% of real-world distractions were silenced, including construction, household appliances, loud TVs, and outside conversations. Some high-frequency sounds snuck through, but were still reduced to a subtle level. There are also 10 levels of ANC to choose from, so you're in total control of how much outside sound you want to let in.

In terms of battery life, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 last for 6 hours of playtime, which extends up to 24 hours with the included charging case. Rivals like the Sony WF-1000XM5 last longer, at 8 hours of listening time per charge.

Make sure to snag this deal before it disappears. Plus, stay tuned to our Black Friday deals coverage so you don't miss out on the best sales from across the web.