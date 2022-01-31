Walmart just sliced $200 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Looking for a killer 2-in-1 laptop? Then this Surface Pro 8 laptop deal is the one for you.

For a limited time, you can get a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 for $899 at Walmart . It’s a healthy $200 saving on a great next-gen upgrade for the Surface Pro series, and is a perfect complement to Windows 11.

Surface Pro 8: was $1,099 now $899 @ Walmart

Save $200 on the new Surface Po 8 over at Walmart. This model comes with a 13-inch screen, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 128GB SSD, and Windows 11 Home. It doesn't come with a Type Cover of a Surface Pen, but it's a great deal regardless.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops , and perfect for everyday use. You usually wouldn’t see it this cheap outside of Black Friday, but we’re certainly glad to see this deal return.

In our Microsoft Surface Pro 8 review , we loved the device’s beautiful, sharp dispvlay, with vibrant colors, and no details are lost whether you’re in bright light or the dark. The speakers are cleverly hidden behind Surface Pro 8’s top bezel, and sound good for a tablet of this size.

The 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor at the heart of the Surface Pro 8 works great for everyday tasks, whether it’s browsing, streaming, or firing off emails. Unfortunately, the Surface Pro 8 isn’t a great device for gaming, as it struggled to keep a steady 60 frames per second during in our gaming-centric testing. If you do plan to play games on it, you’d probably want to connect an external graphics card enclosure, which the Surface Pro 8 supports via its USB-C support.