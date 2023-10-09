Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff is LIVE — 15 sales I'd buy now

By Millie Davis-Williams
published

Here's 15 deals I'd buy now from Walmart's Deals Holiday Kickoff sale

Prime Day is starting soon, but Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch with their Holiday Kickoff sale. A ton of awesome products are being slashed in price at Walmart, so now really is the perfect time to start your Holiday shopping.

So, what deals have me the most tempted to buy? The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for $348 at Walmart. These are the best headphones we've tested, and their strong ANC capabilities make them perfect for blocking outside noise if you're traveling over the holidays.

Additionally, the LG 65-inch C2 OLED is $1,549 at Walmart. This is a huge discount on one of the top OLED TVs you can get. Just note that a newer model is now available, the LG C3 OLED

PS5 Controller Charger: was $59 now $16 @ Walmart

Don't want to get tangled up in cables? This PS5 controller charging dock can charge two DualSense controllers at once, taking 2.5 hours to charge fully. It's also a great place to store your controllers when you're not using them.

Anker PowerWave Pad with Charger: $17 @ Walmart

This Anker wireless charger offers all the conveniences of wireless charging sans the high price. iPhones charge up to 7.5W, while Samsung phones charge up to 10W, giving great speeds. An Anker PowerWave Pad, Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger, and Micro USB charging cable are included.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $24 @ Walmart

While Amazon focuses on cheap Alexa devices, Walmart is offering inexpensive Google smart home devices, such as the Google Nest Mini. The smart home speaker allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines and control compatible smart lights, thermostats and TVs.

AirPods: was $129 now $99 @ Walmart

Amazon has the Apple AirPods with standard/wired charging case on sale for $99. They feature Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Although they've been outshined by newer models, in our AirPods review we said they're a great pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with iOS devices.

iPhone SE (2022): was $379 now $149 @ Walmart

The iPhone SE (2022) is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip, which is the same CPU powering the iPhone 13 line. Other new features include 5G connectivity and up to 15-hour battery life. Otherwise, it keeps the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display (1334 x 750), Touch ID support, 12MP wide/rear camera, and 7MP FaceTime camera. Note: this deal is locked to Walmart Family Mobile.

Apple Watch SE (2020/GPS/40mm): was $279 now $199 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch SE (2020) is Apple's (previous-gen) mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.

Samsung SJ55W: was $399 now $199 @ Walmart

The Samsung SJ55W is a fantastic ultrawide gaming monitor that's both stylish and practical. Its large display and low input lag mode wil@l take your gaming to the next level. It has a 3440 x 1440 display, AMD FreeSync support, picture-by-picture/picture-in-picture support, and a 4ms response time.

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle: was $299 now $269 @ Walmart

The Gilded Hunter Bundle includes the Xbox Series S along with nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guy. This is the lowest price we've seen for this bundle. 

Shark AI Ultra w/ Empty Base: was $599 now $298 @ Shark

The Shark AI Ultra is a robot vacuum designed specifically for pet hair. It features a filtration system that allows it to capture pet hair, dust, dander, and other allergens with ease. It also works on all floor types with the ability to map out your home for precise cleaning. With an extended runtime of up to 120 minutes, your entire house will be clean in one shot.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Walmart

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled.

Vizio 65" 4K TV: was $528 now $398 @ Walmart

This Vizio TV packs a lot of features for a very affordable price. It offers built-in Chromecast, Alexa/Google Assistant/Siri compatibility, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, and Apple AirPlay support. It also has three HDMI ports (one HDMI 2.1). There's a low latency mode for gaming, but keep in mind it sports a 60Hz panel.

Apple Watch 8 (45mm/LTE): was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch 8 sports a skin temperature sensor to monitor sleep tracking and cycle tracking. It also comes with advanced safety features like Crash Detection, which can sense when you've been in a car crash. In our Apple Watch 8 review, we called it the best smartwatch hands down, and while it's since been surpassed by the new Apple Watch 9, at this price it remains a very smart buy.

Onn 75" 4K LED Roku TV: was $578 now $498 @ Walmart

The Onn 75-inch 4K Roku TV merits a mention because it's one of the cheapest big-screen TVs you can buy. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Hey Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. 

LG 65" C2 OLED 4K TV: was $2,499 now $1,549 @ Walmart

The excellent LG C2 OLED TV is on sale in this epic TV deal at Walmart. We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need.

Millie Davis-Williams
Millie is a Deals writer at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art. 