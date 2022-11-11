Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker drops to lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

Although the main Black Friday event is still a couple of weeks away yet, we're increasingly seeing great deals to be had across all kinds of audio tech, and this great Bluetooth speaker option in Amazon's early Black Friday deals caught my eye.

Right now the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for just $99 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is an incredible $50 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model yet, but only extends to lagoon blue and midnight black color options. Sunset red and ultraviolet purple color choices remain priced at $149 and $148, respectively.

(opens in new tab) Ultimate Ears Boom 3: $149 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This super portable Bluetooth speaker has all the right elements for great sound anywhere, and promises 360-degree sound and up to 15 hours playback on a single charge. It's waterproof to IP67, which means you can take it into the bathroom or have it hangout by the pool, and can be paired with other UE Boom and/or Megaboom speakers for the ultimate party sound.

Although we haven't reviewed this specific Bluetooth model, it's closely related to the UE Megaboom 3, which continues to be rank best overall in our best Bluetooth speakers round up, and the Boom 3 looks like a close contender.

Like its more expensive sibling, the portable Boom 3 speaker has a similar travel-ready ruggedness, but is smaller in size and weighs around a third less. Despite the more practical dimensions, it offers a similar feature set and pumps out 360-degree sound via two 2-inch full range drivers and two 2 x 4-inch passive bass radiators. There are four tailored-made sound presets or you can customize the EQ to your own preferences.

The IP67-rated design means it can survive drops, shower splashes, and can even be submerged in water for short periods without skipping a beat.

Unlike many of its competitors, Ultimate Ears' speakers don't have Alexa or Google Assistant support, or any other smart features. But if that’s not a deal breaker, the Boom 3's sound quality and ruggedness will likely be hard to beat at the price. You can pair it with another Boom model for a stereo sound experience, and even pair with multiple Boom and Megaboom speakers for the ultimate party experience.

This looks like one of the best Bluetooth speaker deals around right now, so bag it while stocks last.

