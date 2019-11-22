UK Google Pixel deals: £70 off Pixel 4 or Pixel 3a

Google’s latest phone, the Pixel 4 , is clever even for a smartphone. Its photo-improving processing software, 90Hz display, auto-transcribing Recorder app and more all make it an attractive device.

The previous Google phone, the Pixel 3a , is also a great device, but makes a few minor downgrades to keep the cost to around £400 instead of £800.

The Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL , Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are all currently £70 off on Google’s online store, which makes these appealing phones even more so, particularly the Pixel 4s, having only debuted in October.

Google Pixel 4 (64GB storage) - was £669, now £599

Adding a second rear telephoto camera, a smooth-scrolling 90Hz display, face unlock and Motion Sense air gestures, this is a compact toybox of advanced smartphone features.

Google Pixel 4XL (64GB storage) - was £829, now £759

With the same features as the standard Pixel 4, but with a larger 6.3-inch display and 3,700 mAh battery, this is the one to buy if you want to really take advantage of Google's 90Hz display and the other advanced features.

Google Pixel 3a - was £399, now £329

Google's midrange option is still plenty of phone for anyone, keeping the same excellent cameras, high quality OLED screen, and stock Android UI as a main-line Pixel but for nearly half the price.

Google Pixel 3a XL - was £469, now £399

It's hard to find a 2019 phone bigger or better for the price than this larger edition of the basic Pixel 3a. If you want a longer battery life and a bigger display than the Pixel 3a, then this XL version is the one you want.

All four phones on offer have scored highly in our reviews. The Pixel 4, despite having a shorter battery life than what would be ideal, amazed us with its photography skills. Google gave it a second rear camera, a 16MP 2x optical zoom telephoto sensor, to accompany the existing 12MP camera.

On the front there have been some major changes. Both versions of the Pixel 4 now have a full bezel at the top of the phone (the Pixel 3 XL had an iPhone-eque notch) in order to fit in the Motion Sense radar chip.

This lets you control the phone with swiping gestures, even if you’re not holding it, and has also allowed Google to add facial recognition unlocking to the Pixel series for the first time. The radar sensor detects when you pick up the phone and readies the camera for you.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL did just as well in our tests. About the only complaints we could find were the cheaper body materials, prominent bezels and the slightly dim screen. Other than that, you get an almost identical experience to last year’s Pixel 3 , which is an amazing compliment to give for any phone, but particularly for the fairly cheap Pixel 3a.