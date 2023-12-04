Top-rated password manager is 25% off for the holidays

December is here and if you want to keep your online accounts safe this holiday season, a good password manager is a must. Right now one of the best password managers we've tested is 25% off

LastPass is one of our top password managers because it has a clean and consistent design across platforms and all of the key features you might need. In our LastPass password manager review, we said its simple and consistent interface, strong feature set, and inexpensive Family plan contribute to this password manager's value. Use coupon "LP-TOMSGUIDE25" to take 25% off Premium and Family plans.

In our LastPass password manager review, we said its simple and consistent interface, strong feature set, and inexpensive Family plan contribute to this password manager's value.

Although there's a free version, an upgrade to LastPass Premium unlocks unlimited device syncing, one-to-many sharing, advanced MFA, 1GB of file storage, emergency access, 1-to-1 support and a host of security-monitoring features. LastPass does offer a 30-day free trial so you can test out the premium features.

The LastPass Family plan ($48 annually) has all the same features as Premium with unlimited shared folders for up to six users. To run the LastPass browser extensions, you must have Windows 8.1 and later or one of the most recent two versions of macOS, Linux or Chrome OS. There are browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge and Opera, desktop apps for Windows and macOS, and mobile apps for iOS (13.0 or later) and Android (5 or later).

