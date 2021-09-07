Today's best Amazon deal is this mesh Wi-Fi system for 30% off

Labor Day may be over, but September sales have begun and there are plenty of Amazon deals ripe for the picking. One such deal can help blanket your home in Wi-Fi, which is especially useful for those still working from home.

For a limited time, Amazon has its Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router on sale for $139. That's $60 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this router. It includes a router and one extender.

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

Get the reliability and speed that you need with this mesh Wi-Fi router and extender kit. It can intelligently route your traffic and tackle internet dead-zones in your house. It's now at its lowest price ever.

Amazon's Eero routers are designed to be a replacement for your existing Wi-Fi router, and will extend and strengthen your coverage. The mesh network covers up to 3,000 sq. ft. with Wi-Fi speeds up to 500Mbps. The router also doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

The small and innocuously designed boxes will easily fit in a cubbyhole or take up little space on a table, and they're easy to set up too. You can set them up wirelessly or use the ethernet ports in the back to connect them to essential devices, such as a desktop PC or printer.

An Eero app on your phone is how you set-up and maintain the router. Either in your home or away from it, you're able to check the network's status, who's accessing it and share login details with friends. The router also automatically updates, so it's always secure as possible even without your involvement.