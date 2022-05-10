This RTX 3060 Lenovo gaming laptop is $400 off at Best Buy

Can't find a gaming laptop? Stop the search, because this deal is big news. We've spotted one of the best deals available right now on a powerful gaming system.

Best Buy currently offers the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 for $1,099. That's $400 off and one of the best early Memorial Day laptop sales we've seen. Stock could go fast, so don't delay if you'd like to take advantage of this sale.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

This deal saves you $400 on this powerful gaming laptop. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 packs a punch with its Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GPU, 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz display, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 is one of the most popular gaming laptops available right now. This machine delivers great value with its powerful set of specs for a small price tag.

You'll get access to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q graphics card, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid state drive storage. Despite all this power, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 lives up to the "slim" part of its name, with a chassis that measures just 0.7 inches. You still get a nice-sized 15.6-inch screen, though, and small bezels that keep the device compact.

Thanks to its impressive specs, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 delivers great performance during demanding gameplay. This laptop can take on graphics-heavy games like Elden Ring without breaking a sweat (or dropping frames.) It's also plenty powerful enough for other tasks, like editing and rendering video files.

Last off, this laptop's aluminum casing and RGB-backlit keyboard make it one of the most stylish gaming laptops you can buy. We highly recommend taking advantage of this deal while it's available. Or, you can check out our list of the best gaming laptops to see other machines we recommend. Plus, check out our Memorial Day sales guide for the best early deals.