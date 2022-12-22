This last-minute Amazon Echo Dot deal is just $14 — and includes free smart bulb

Amazon's last-minute holiday deals are entering their final phase as the holidays are almost upon us, but there’s still time to score a killer sale on the retailer’s own devices. And we’ve just spotted a brilliant Echo Dot deal that also includes a free smart bulb.

For a limited time, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) w/ free Amazon Basic Smart Bulb (Color) is on sale for $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $25 saving compared to the Echo Dot’s regular retail price of $39, and a total saving of $37 when you factor in the cost of the included Amazon Basic Smart Bulb. This is most certainly one the best Amazon deals you can shop right now.

Amazon has bundled together its Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker and a Smart Bulb for just $14. The third generation Echo Dot may no longer be the flagship model, but it's still a super helpful smart speaker with full Alexa intergration. It can even be used as the hub of your smart home. As you might expect, the included Amazon Basic Smart Bulb can be linked to the Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) isn’t the flagship model anymore, but despite being a few years old it remains one of the best smart speakers we’ve tested. Don’t be deceived by its small size — this Amazon-brand speaker delivers excellent audio quality and is the perfect device to bring Alexa into your home.

Thanks to Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, you can use the Echo Dot to make calls, set cooking timers, listen to news bulletins or control your other smart devices. You can also set it up to function with music streaming services such as Spotify so you can soundtrack your next dinner party without needing to lift a finger. The initial setup process is also fairly intuitive and within a matter of minutes Alexa will be ready to help streamline your home.

An Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $14 is already a pretty great deal, but Amazon has gone a step further and thrown a Smart Bulb into the mix as well. Naturally, once installed this blub can be controlled via Alexa and this Color model allows you to choose from 16 different presets with a customizable level of brightness.

