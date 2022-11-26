This JBL Bluetooth speaker is down to $69 for Cyber Monday and Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are in full swing with great deals to be had across all kinds of audio tech, and this great Bluetooth speaker option in Amazon's Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals caught my eye.

Right now the JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for just $69 on Amazon (opens in new tab), which is an incredible $60 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model yet, and extends to multiple colorways with even the swanky camo and black camo variants on sale at this all-time low price.

This lowest-price ever deal can also be found at Best Buy (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to the lowest price we've seen so far in Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12 hours battery life. At $69 it's one of the best speaker deals we've seen in recent months.

We’re huge fans of the JBL Flip 5 at Tom's Guide, and while it doesn’t quite make our ranking of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, it’s still a worthwhile pickup.

In our JBL Flip 5 review, we said, “Thanks to above-average sound in a small package, the JBL Flip 5 remains one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers” and that remains true more than a year on from its initial launch.

The JBL Flip 5 offers surprisingly strong sound considering its highly compact size, but what’s really impressive about this speaker is its rugged design. The JBL Flip 5 is coated in a durable fabric and housed in a tough rubber shell, but that’s not all, it’s also IXP7 waterproof which means it can handle much more than being splashed. You can fully submerge this speaker up to three feet deep and it’ll remain protected from water ingress.

The 12 hours of playback time is another useful feature making it an ideal partner for all-day parties, BBQs and family gatherings. It’s also designed to be stood vertically or horizontally depending on the situation, and don’t worry about knocking it over, as noted above, it can handle bumps and drops. However, the lack of an auxiliary port and no integrated voice assistant support are drawbacks.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are in full swing, so keep it locked to Tom’s Guide over the holiday season to make sure you don’t miss an all-time low price or a seriously big saving on a must-have device.