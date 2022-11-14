This 4K gaming monitor just dropped $400 before Black Friday — and it’s one of our favorites

Black Friday deals are already in full swing as we draw closer to the holiday season. If you’re a gamer looking to elevate your gaming experience and save money in the process, this is a perfect time to hunt for complimentary peripherals. To that end, we’ve found a fantastic deal on a gaming monitor that you don’t want to miss.

Right now you can get the Acer Predator XB323QK for just $799 at Best Buy. That's $400 off its usual $1,199 price, which makes this already great device even more enticing. This Acer Predator gaming monitor has earned a spot in our best gaming monitors list. So it's a deal we highly recommend you take advantage of before it's too late.

The Acer Predator XB323QK has a 32-inch 4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It features two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort, one USB-C, one USB-B and two USB-A ports, as well as an audio out. It's one of the best gaming monitor deals out there.

As we said in our Acer Predator XB323QK review, this is a great 4K gaming monitor. It's easy to put together, with an understated matte black aesthetic and a simple, functional design. The adjustable height and pivot is useful, and while accessing the ports on the underside of the display can give you a crick in the neck, you get enough inputs to hook up your favorite gaming PC or console(s).

The screen looks great when playing the best PC games, and the variety of modes gives you some fun options to play with when fine-tuning picture quality for your next gaming session.

The monitor is big and takes up a significant amount of space on your desk, even though its footprint is surprisingly small. But at a glance, you'd be hard-pressed to tell it's a gaming monitor—until you turn it on, at which point a rectangular LED light strip on the back lights up with a cool blue glow. You can customize this color, or switch it off entirely, to suit your tastes.

With a 144Hz refresh rate, a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and Adaptive Sync/G-Sync support, the Predator XB323QK is equally adept at showcasing games running on a beefy gaming PC or your PS5 / Xbox Series X . Plus, it looks good on a desk, with an understated black-and-chrome aesthetic up front that gives way to an LED-lit party in the back.