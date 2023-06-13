The Sony WH-1000XM5 just hit their lowest price ever, and they're our favorite headphones

The best headphones on the market can get pricey, but that doesn't mean you can't score a great discount every now and then.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are $348 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for these headphones, so now's the perfect time to pick them up. If they sell out, Best Buy offers the same price.

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon

The WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship noise-canceling headphones. They feature large, over-ear cushions, excellent active noise cancellation, and up to 40 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. This $50 discount at Amazon drops the headphones down to their lowest price ever.

We think the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best headphones you can buy. They're the whole package — delivering awesome sound quality, top-notch ANC and great battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review, we were impressed by these headphones' performance in almost every category. The XM5s produced strong, balanced sound with impressive levels of detail. And the ANC is just as good — our reviewer heard barely any outside sound during testing. They're not quite on the same level as the Bose 700, the best ANC headphones we've tested, but they're close.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones also have incredible battery life. They last as much as 30 hours with ANC, or up to 40 hours with ANC off. This smashes the battery life of the Bose 700 at 20 hours. Plus, the Sony WH-1000XM5 support USB-PD, meaning a 3-minute quick charge can get you 3 hours of listening time.

If you take a lot of voice or video calls, you'll love the Sony WH-1000XM5. They are equipped with eight microphones and isolate your voice from background noise incredibly well. The controls on the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones also work like a charm. Just tap the earcups to control your music and use the button on the left earcup to cycle between levels of ANC.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best headphones on the market, so they're pretty much a no-brainer purchase now that they've hit their lowest price ever. If you're looking for more options, check out our headphone deals coverage.