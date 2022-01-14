The Razer Kiyo webcam is just $60 right now on Amazon

The Razer Kiyo webcam may have been built with gamers in mind, but the built-in light means it’s perfect for anyone who wants to stream or video chat without their image being blurry and cast in shadow.

Right now, you can get the Razer Kiyo webcam for $60 on Amazon , just a hair above its lowest ever price of $58. At a saving of nearly 40% off its usual price, this is an excellent deal that won’t be around for long.

Razer Kiyo: was $99 now $60 @ Amazon

Designed for gaming, this excellent webcam comes with a built-in ring light which will illuminate your face while you stream or make video calls. It can record at 30fps in 1080p or 60fps in 720p, making it perfect for content creators.

Whether you’re a budding Twitch streamer or not, the Razer Kiyo is a great webcam that will satisfy most people’s needs. The included ring light means it can be used in dark environments and still produce a clear image, without having a complicated lighting setup. The brightness of the light can even be adjusted simply with a rotating bezel.

The Razer Kiyo records and broadcasts video at 30fps in 1080p or 60fps in 720p, meaning it’s perfect for when you need to record in high-quality. But if this isn’t enough for you, opt for the Razer Kiyo Pro now $195 at Amazon (was $199) — it records at 60fps in 1080p, some of the best quality that a webcam can offer. While it doesn’t have a light attached, it does come equipped with a CMOS light sensor that will adjust your picture to look perfect in any light condition.