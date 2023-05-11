The MacBook Air M1 just crashed to $799 at Amazon — lowest price ever

It's no longer the latest model, but the MacBook Air M1 is still an awesome laptop. It's powerful, portable and has incredibly long battery life.

The MacBook Air M1 is $799 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this MacBook, so I recommend grabbing this deal before it's gone. Best Buy offers the same price (scroll down to the MacBook section to see this deal.)

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $799, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Best Buy offers the same price.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we had almost nothing but praise for this device. We also still rank it as one of the best MacBooks on the market despite it being a generation old. It's the best MacBook to buy for anybody who can't stretch their budget to the $1,199 MacBook Air M2 or the $1,299 MacBook Pro M2.

The MacBook Air M1 sports a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600 pixel Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage in its default configuration. All this fits in a shell that measures 0.6-inches thick and weighs just 2.8 pounds. As the name suggests, this is pretty much the ultimate portable laptop.

Apple didn't sacrifice power for portability, though. The M1 chip runs incredibly fast for everyday tasks like browsing and streaming. It even blazed through tough tasks like editing 4K video.

Plus, you'll be able to use the MacBook Air M1 for a long time before you have to charge it. Our unit lasted 14 hours, 41 minutes in our tests, smashing competition like the ZenBook 13 (13:47) and the Dell XPS 13 (11:07).

All in all, the MacBook Air M1 is an awesome laptop, and it's a steal at $799. I highly recommend grabbing this deal before it disappears. If you're looking for more options, check out our list of the best laptops and our laptop deals coverage.