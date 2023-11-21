The LG G3 OLED is the most jaw-dropping TV I've ever tested — and it's $700 off for Black Friday

As someone who thought they had a pretty good TV (the Samsung Q60A QLED TV from 2021), I wasn't expecting a huge leap in quality when I started testing the new LG G3 OLED TV. I couldn't have been more wrong, this is one of the best TVs I've ever seen — and you can save up to $700 on it with some Black Friday deals.

The picture quality is so stunning from this OLED that I literally felt like I was on the field this weekend when the Giants' Saquon Barkley scored in the corner of the endzone. And my son commented that close-ups during his favorite Netflix show Suits were so realistic that it frightened him at first.

If you're looking to upgrade your TV — or get someone a really, really nice gift — right now the LG G3 OLED TV 65-inch is just $2,299 at Best Buy. That's $700 off. If you're happy with a smaller size the 55-inch LG G3 OLED is $1,799 at Best Buy, which is $500 off.

LG 65" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $2,299 @ Best Buy

Act fast! The LG G3 OLED is the latest entry in LG’s “Gallery Series” of top-tier 4K/120Hz TVs. And this is the easily the best TV I've ever tested. This astonishing set hits over 1,300 nits peak brightness in HDR mode, which is all thanks to its pioneering, brightness-boosting Micro Lens Array panel. You also get stunning picture quality, a beautiful design and strong webOS smart platform.

Price check: $2,296 @ Amazon

LG 55" G3 OLED 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

If you prefer a smaller size, the 55-inch LG G3 OLED delivers just as bright and stunning a picture. You get support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a powerful 60W sound system. Plus, the webOS software makes it easy to find things to watch in combination with the magic remote.

Price check: $1,796 @ Amazon

I also fired up Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning: Part I, and I was amazed by the color saturation in the train scene — with a bright blue carpet contrasting against Tom Cruise's black outfit. Thanks to the incredible resolution and upscaling, I could even make out individual beads of sweat on his forehead.

In our LG G3 OLED TV review, we praised this TV's test results and overall performance. It hit a max of 1,361 nits of brightness, compared to 820 nits for the LG C3 OLED. This is thanks to LG's new Brightness Booster Max technology combined with the Alpha a9 Gen 6 processor.

(Image credit: Future)

The LG G3 also offers a striking physical design with slim bezels that really make this panel pop along with an intuitive webOS software interface that makes it easy to find things to watch and even control your smart home gadgets.

Other highlights of the LG G3 OLED include 4 HDMI 2.1 ports and a Game Optimizer mode that delivers very low input la of 9.2 ms that gamers will appreciate. My only nitpick is that the optional stand tilts the set backwards slightly at 5 degrees, so if you can wall mount this thing I would recommend it.

