The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition is being restocked this week — here's how to get yours

The Last of Us Part I is one of the most eagerly anticipated PS5 games of the year, and its swanky Firefly Edition looks set to become a much coveted collector’s item.

Unfortunately, when The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition went on sale earlier this summer it sold out in a matter of minutes. Listing quickly appeared on various resale sites, and much like PS5 restock before it, everyone assumed this $99 collector’s edition would become another gaming item that resellers ruin for everybody.

Thankfully developer Naughty Dog has heard the cries of the passionate The Last of Us fan base and has confirmed it will be restocking the Firefly Edition to commemorate the games release later this week. Take that scalpers!

With The Last of Us Part I launch approaching, we’re pleased to announce that we’ll have another limited set of Firefly Editions available for purchase on 9/2/22 at 12AM ET in the U.S. These will be on a first come, first serve basis, exclusively on https://t.co/jNaJbIVBRw. pic.twitter.com/Efv2unr2nQAugust 26, 2022 See more

At 12 a.m. ET on Friday, September 2 (that’s 9 p.m. PT on Thursday, September 1), The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition will be restocked exclusively on PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab). We expect this fresh batch of Firefly Editions to sell out extremely fast.

The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition is exclusively available at PlayStation Direct, and is set to be restocked this week. It includes the full The Last of Us Part I game, a collectable steelbook case, issues 1-4 of prequel comic series The Last of Us American Dreams, six additional weapon skins and a host of early in-game unlocks.

The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition retails for $99 and comes with the full game alongside a range of additional goodies. For starters, the premium edition includes a gorgeous steelbook case featuring artwork of Joel and Ellie. It also includes issues one through four of The Last of Us American Dreams, a prequel comic book series featuring Ellie and her pal Riley. Plus, for this release, each issue has been given new cover art exclusive to the Firefly Edition.

Alongside these physical extras, in The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition also includes a range of digital unlocks. You get six weapon skins: two for the 9MM pistol, two for the shotgun and two for Ellie’s bow. You also get a bunch of combat boosters and early in-game unlocks, which will make some of the tricky early game enemy encounters a total breeze.

The Last of Us Part I is a from-the-ground-up remake of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed 2013 PS3 title. It features the same story and gameplay as the original but with a complete graphical overhaul and boosted performance. It’s set to release on PS5 on Friday, September 2, with a PC version set to follow at a currently unconfirmed future date.