The best OLED TV on the market is $700 off right now — lowest price ever

We may be nearing the end of the month, but March Madness TV sales aren't slowing down.

Currently, you can get the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED on sale for $2,298. We rated this the best OLED TV of 2023 and it's now at its lowest price ever.

Sony 55" Bravia XR A95K 4K OLED: was $2,999 now $2,298

Providing incredible visuals, sound, and 4K upscaling, the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED is a truly impressive TV. There's support for HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision, a 120Hz refresh rate and two HDMI 2.1 ports. In our Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is amazing in every way possible with intuitive and forward-thinking capabilities. We especially like the included Bravia Cam, which can be used to adjust color on the fly or for controlling the TV with gestures.

The A95K delivers exceptional picture quality. The results of our HDR tests were astounding: we saw around 1,000 nits of brightness 99.95% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut and 89.44% coverage of the BT.2020 gamut. These are some of the best color results of any TV we've tested. In practice, they make for a TV with bright, detailed and gorgeous visuals.

Packing two 20W actuators and two 10W subwoofers, this TV produces some incredible audio, too. Bass was strong, and dialogue, sound effects and music sounded clear. There's almost no need to connect a soundbar here.

Gaming is also great on the Sony A95K. We measured a low lag time of 16.2ms, and the TV is equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. If you're using a PS5, you'll also be able to take advantage of Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

Also included is the Bravia Cam. This small camera lets the TV automatically adjust color, brightness and sound depending on how many people are watching, and where they are in the room. You can also use gesture controls to control the TV instead of the remote, or use your TV to make video calls. There's also a physical privacy lens cover you can slide closed if you'd prefer not to use the Bravia Cam.

The Sony Bravia XR A95K is pricy, but it's a truly awesome TV.