The Adidas Ultraboost 22 just dropped to its lowest price in this Amazon sale

If you’re looking to upgrade your running shoes, but don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on a new pair, I’ve got you covered. One of the best running shoes on the market right now and one of Adidas’ most popular pairs of everyday running shoes has just dropped in an Amazon sale.

Right now the Adidas Ultraboost 22 is on sale for $132 at Amazon. That's a healthy saving of $58 on a great pair of running shoes.

Adidas Ultraboost 22: was $190 now $132 @Amazon

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 just hit its lowest price on Amazon, with a 30% discount in a number of different colors and sizes. During testing, we found the shoe true to size, although it is worth sizing up a half, or full size from your every day sneakers. The women’s shoe is also on sale for $133 on Amazon .

As a fitness editor and marathon runner, I’ve tested most of the running shoes on the market, and one pair I constantly recommend is the Adidas Ultraboost 22. It’s a brilliant everyday running shoe and will get you around your first 5K, or your first marathon comfortably. It also looks cool enough to wear to the office, or out to brunch after your run, which isn’t essential, but if you’re spending $100 on a pair of shoes, it’s a nice option to have.

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 was released in December 2021, and retails at $190 full price, which is pretty expensive for a running shoe that’s designed for everyday miles and doesn’t contain a carbon fiber plate (check out the best carbon fiber running shoes for race day here). Now is a good time to buy, as the shoe is currently on sale on Amazon in both men’s and women’s sizes.

With the 22nd iteration of their popular shoe, Adidas unveiled a new women’s-first design, after scanning 1.2 million female feet to re-design its Ultraboost 21, giving the Ultraboost 22 a narrower heel, a lower instep, and an S-curve heel to allow the Achilles tendon to move more freely.

The result is a comfortable running shoe, with a plush midsole, made from Adidas’ Boost foam. The Boost wraps all the way around the foot for a bouncy, responsive feel. The foam itself is by no means as soft as that used in the likes of the Nike Invincible Run , but this gives the Ultraboost 22 far more versatility, so it is by no means a bad thing. The soft foam of the Invincible doesn’t have enough snap to really help you pick up the pace on a faster run, whereas the Ultraboost 22 performed well on a progression run, although faster runners might find them a little on the heavy side.

The Ultraboost 22 has the same Linear Energy Push (LEP) system as the Ultraboost 21. This is a fancy name for the plastic insert Adidas added to the outsole, designed to give runners 15% more torsional rigidity, allowing you to use the shoe to pick up the pace when you need it. The female version of the shoe also has more arch support, designed to help prevent pronation on the run.

Overall, this is a good pick for most runners. It’s comfortable, supportive, and has a mild level of support for overpronators. It’s heavy, so speedier runners will probably want to save it for easy running days, but beginners will love the support it offers underfoot.