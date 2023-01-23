Super Bowl TV deal slices $1,000 off this stunning 65-inch Sony Mini LED TV

Super Bowl TV deals offer the chance to save big on some of the best televisions of the last 12 months. And one of our favorite discounts right now comes from Amazon as the retailer just slashed the price of a stunning Sony Bravia model.

For a limited time, the 65-inch Sony Bravia X95K Mini LED TV is on sale for $1,798 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $1,000 off its regular price of $2,799 and the lowest price ever for this particular model. A discount of this size easily earns a spot on our roundup of the best TV deals you can score right now.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65" BRAVIA XR X95K: was $2,799 now $1,798 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia X95K holds a spot in our list of the best 4K TVs. It's Sony's first TV with Mini LED backlighting and it delivers punchy HDR performance, impressive motion handling, and excellent audio. We also like the simple-but-effective Google TV interface. If you want an impressive TV that's not an OLED, the X95K is a top pick.

The Sony Bravia X95K currently holds a spot on our list of the best 4K TVs . As Sony’s first TV with Mini LED technology, the X95K had plenty to prove but it combines premium features with gorgeous image quality into a package that’s pretty hard to beat. It stands alongside the LG C2 OLED and the Samsung QN90A as one of the strongest premium-tier televisions you can buy.

In our Sony Bravia X95K review , we said the TV “offers great HDR performance, good looks and the reliable Google TV interface.” In our testing, we did notice some blooming and we wish all four HDMI ports offered were HDMI 2.1 instead of just two but even with these admittedly-minor issues we still labeled it as “one of the brand’s best 4K TVs of the year.”

When it comes to image quality this Sony Bravia Mini LED TV really stacks up. You’ll immediately notice the punchy HDR performance, which is complimented by impressive motion handling. And this television also sports a powerful 4K upscaler, so even non-UHD content will look better than ever.

As you might expect, Sony has designed this TV with its own PS5 console in mind which makes it a perfect choice for gamers. It offers a low lag time of around 18.3 milliseconds and comes equipped with a couple of exclusive PS5 features: Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate which is ideal for playing select next-gen games at a higher framerate.

As the Super Bowl draws closer, retailers are really starting to crack up the discounts. And this Sony Bravia deal is definitely one to consider if you want to upgrade your entertainment setup ahead of the biggest sporting event of the year. This is far from the only option though, so make sure to keep it locked to Tom’s Guide for daily coverage of all the biggest savings across all major retailers.