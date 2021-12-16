27 best stocking stuffer ideas that arrive in time for Christmas

Stocking stuffers make great gifts for everyone from your coworker to your postal carrier. They don't have to be fancy, but you also don't want them to come across as an afterthought. So we've rounded up 27 of the best stocking stuffer ideas you can buy online and have delivered in time for Christmas Eve.

Our list includes a wide variety of stocking stuffer ideas with prices that run the gamut for every budget. Plus, with Christmas deals still in full swing, it's even possible to save a few bucks in the process.

Keep in mind that Christmas 2021 shipping deadlines are right around the corner, so be sure to make your purchases asap. Otherwise, here are some great stocking stuffer ideas that can arrive before December 24.

Under $25

Elago Apple Watch Stand: for $12 @ Amazon Elago Apple Watch Stand: for $12 @ Amazon

The Elago Apple Watch Stand is designed to look like a mini version of Apple's now-retired, candy-colored iMacs. It can be placed on your nightstand and supports all Apple Watch models from the Series 1 to the Series 7.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $29 now $12 LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was $29 now $12

Designed for hiking, camping, travel, and emergency preparedness, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter removes bacteria, parasites and microplastics from water. And it's rated to last 4,000 filters. Right now you can save 57% in this holiday deal.



URBNFit Pilates Ring: was $17 now $14 @ Amazon URBNFit Pilates Ring: was $17 now $14 @ Amazon

I don't stretch as much as I should, but ever since purchasing the URBNFit Pilates Ring I've found myself enjoying pre- and post-run leg stretches. The ring can be used for all sorts of exercises, but I primarily use it for lying leg raises. All colors are from $3.39 to $4.49 off for Prime members only. It's a modest discount, but I think the ring is a must-have for runners.

Magic Bullet: was $39 now $15 @ Walmart Magic Bullet: was $39 now $15 @ Walmart

A $15 Magic Bullet is an insane deal. Not only is this blender dirt cheap, but the Magic Bullet holds a spot in our list of best blenders. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make a ton of different health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Lego Marvel Avengers: was $19 now $16 @ Walmart Lego Marvel Avengers: was $19 now $16 @ Walmart

Walmart has a wide variety of Lego sets on sale and in stock. Many of these sets can arrive as fast as 48 hours. For instance, you can get this Marvel Avengers Iron Man vs. Thanos set for just $16. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Marvel, and more. You can shop the entire sale via this Walmart link.

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $61 now $19 @ Walmart Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $61 now $19 @ Walmart

Skip those morning trips to Starbucks. The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker turns you into the ultimate barista by producing full-bodied, smooth-tasting coffee from the comforts of your kitchen. All you need is filter coffee grounds, hot water and a few minutes to brew the perfect pour over.

Aerolatte Milk Frother: for $19 @ Amazon Aerolatte Milk Frother: for $19 @ Amazon

The Aerolatte Milk Frother can make rich, forthy drinks in less than a minute. It can be used with all types of milk (whole, skim, almond, soy, etc.) and is made of stainless steel and BPA-free plastic. The perfect gift for the cappuccino lover in your life.

Jenga Blocks: $19 @ Amazon Jenga Blocks: $19 @ Amazon

Perfect for kids or adults, Amazon has a massive sale on classic and new games. The sale includes Jenga (pictured), Hungry Hungry Hippos, Operation, Connect 4, and more. You can shop the entire board game sale via this Amazon link.

Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon Blink Mini Indoor Cam: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

Offering excellent day and night-time footage on the cheap, as well as impressive granular settings, the Blink Mini Indoor Cam is a great choice for those who don't have enormous budgets for home security. Now at its lowest price of the year, the Blink Mini is an excellent gift that can still arrive in time for Christmas.

Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Ball: was $25 now $22 @ Amazon Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Ball: was $25 now $22 @ Amazon

From crunches to back exercises, the Trideer Extra Thick Yoga Ball is perfect for any one looking to get into shape for the new year. It includes a pump to inflate the ball. Click the on-page digital coupon to save $3 and drop its price to $22. (The coupon is applicable on the "large" / 58-65cm model only).

Amazon Smart Plug: for $24 @ Amazon Amazon Smart Plug: for $24 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug is simple, compact, and a great gift for anyone who wants to digitize their home. It comes packed with all the features of Alexa, including compatibility with routines, schedules, timers and other advanced automations. With either the Alexa app or an Alexa speaker, you can control your smart plug from wherever you are.

Google Nest Mini Nest Mini (2nd gen): was $49 now $24 @ Best Buy

Get one of the best smart speakers for 50% off! The Nest Mini lets you talk to Google Assistant to control your smart home devices, listen to music, get the weather and more. It's an essential device for anyone looking to set up a smart home. You can get it in one of four colors.

Star Wars Ugly Sweater Stemless Glasses 4-Pack: for $24 @ Amazon Star Wars Ugly Sweater Stemless Glasses 4-Pack: for $24 @ Amazon

For the Star Wars fan who has everything, this set of Star Wars Ugly Sweater Glasses includes four stemless drinking glasses (15-ounce each) featuring a different Star Wars character or icon. Order them asap for delivery before Christmas.

Under $50

Apple: $25 gift card w/ free Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV Plus @ Best Buy Apple: $25 gift card w/ free Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV Plus @ Best Buy

Various retailers offer Apple gift cards, but we're fans of Best Buy's card because the retailer is bundling some epic freebies with their Apple cards. For instance, this $25 card includes three free months of Apple Music, three free months of Apple News Plus and three free months of Apple TV Plus. (For new subscribers only). The freebies are available with all Apple gift cards (physical or digital).

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer/Hot Air Brush: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon Revlon One Step Hair Dryer/Hot Air Brush: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Revlon One Step Hair Dryer lets you style, volumize and care for your hair. It features three heat/speed settings along with a cool option for styling flexibility. Use the on-page coupon to drop its price to just $29.

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $34 @ Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now on sale for just $34, which is $15 off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is in stock and on sale. In our review, we named it the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made. It has a new quad-core CPU and a 750MHz GPU that helps speed the load time of apps like Netflix and Disney Plus. The remote also sports a new Live TV button, which is a nice perk for cord cutters.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Echo Dot for Kids (4th gen): was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Little ones are becoming more tech savvy every day, and this adorable Echo Dot is disguised as either a panda or a tiger. Not only will this make a great addition to your child's bedroom, it's also designed to read bedtime stories from Disney, Warner Bros., DreamWorks, and others (with parental controls, of course).

Tile Mate 2-Pack: was $47 now $37 @ Amazon Tile Mate 2-Pack: was $47 now $37 @ Amazon

If you someone who is always losing their keys, this handy little device will save them a lot of time. It connects to the Tile app on your phone and can show you the exact location of frequently lost items like keys, bags, or whatever the Tile is attached to. It can also help someone find their phone, if they've lost that too.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch: was $54 now $49 @ Amazon PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch: was $54 now $49 @ Amazon

If Joy-Cons are a little too small for your hands, this PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller is a suitable alternative pad. It can connect to a Switch in either television or handheld mode, and offers four mappable back paddles for next-level gaming. This is sort of like an Xbox Elite controller but for your Switch. The Pikachu Neon controller (pictured) can still arrive in time for Christmas.

YnM Weighted Blanket YnM Weighted Blanket: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The YnM weighted blanket is the best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon. It also holds a spot in our list of best weighted blankets. It comes with inner compartments that distribute its weight and it also includes ties to connect the blanket to your duvet. A number of colors, sizes, and weights are on sale, with many variants at 20% off. (Note: only select patterns will arrive before Christmas).

under $100

Kindle: was $89 now $54 @ Amazon Kindle: was $89 now $54 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. It's now just $54 and a perfect way to keep busy. It includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

KEURIG K-Mini Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $79 now $69 @ Target

The tiny Keurig K-Mini coffee maker lets you get single-serving coffee in any of Keurig's 100+ pod varieties, making 6-12 ounce quickly and efficiently. It even works with My K-Cup universal reusable pods, letting you enjoy your favorite blend without adding to the landfill. Only select colors are on sale at this price.

Martha Stewart Red Wine Pairing Collection: for $69 @ igourmet Martha Stewart Red Wine Pairing Collection: for $69 @ igourmet

For the foodie and wine lover in your life, igourmet has this red wine pairing kit with items curated by Martha Stewart. The collection includes four cheeses, jam, and Raincoast Crisps (crackers). You can choose between express or overnight shipping.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Wired Case): was $119 now $69 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer solid sound quality, active noise cancellation and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $69.99, which is their lowest price ever. In our review, we found the buds are not only cheaper than the AirPods, but they offer extensive functionality at an unbeatable value. Plus, having Alexa at your beck and call beats Siri hands down.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Quick! Amazon has the Fitbit Inspire 2 at its second lowest price of all time. It's affordable, comfortable, and the lightweight design is perfect for 24/7 tracking. It's a brilliant option for first-time fitness tracker users, plus, it comes with a free year of Fitbit Premium — bargain!