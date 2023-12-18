Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones are $120 off, and you can get them in time for the holidays

If you're still hunting around for the best Christmas deals, you may be surprised to learn that two of Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones are still available at their lowest-ever prices. What's more, both models are available to ship today and arrive before Christmas.

Right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are just $228 at Amazon, which is $120 off. While the Sony WH-1000XM5 flagship headphones are $324 at Walmart with $75 off.

Both are amazing deals on the very best noise-cancelling headphones I've tested, and are among the best discounts I've spotted on Sony's wireless headphones in 2023.

Sony's wireless headphones are some of the best I've tested over the last couple of years, and luckily there are some big price drops on two of their top models at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Both the Sony WH-1000XM4 and Sony WH-1000XM5 continue to come with awesome discounts that shave up to $120 off the list price, making these sales the best Christmas deals I've found on two of Sony's greatest noise-cancelling models so far.

Sony WH-1000XM4: While the WH-1000XM5 are Sony's flagship headphones that launched in May 2022, the previous-gen WH-1000XM4 continue to be a top pick. The XM4 were our No. 1 buy for best headphones on the market for over a year, and continue to perform strongly among price rivals and are my favorite for travel.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we found that they produced a detailed and dynamic soundstage. High and middle-ranged frequencies were well-balanced and there was plenty of bass energy to carry beats. You can also use the app to adjust the output to your liking and get even better sound. Support for 360 Reality Audio, LDAC and DSEE Extreme are all included.

Sony WH-1000XM5: These have even better performance along with some compelling upgrades over the WH-1000XM4. Improvements to sound and active noise cancellation add a more premium touch to Sony's flagship headphones than before, while a modernized design and case might appeal to some shoppers.

Both models offer good battery life. We got 30 hours of playtime with ANC on, or 38 hours with ANC off. A 10-minute quick charge netted us 5 hours of listening time on the WH-1000XM4, while new faster charging on the XM5 sees a 3-minute charge deliver 3 hours of playback time.

Check out our Sony WH-1000XM5 vs. WH-1000XM4 face-off to see how both these headphones stack up. In short, the XM5s offer slightly better sound quality and ANC in a revamped design, but the XM4 headphones are still a seriously good value. Both have full control support via the awesome Sony Headphones Connect app.

If you're still hunting for last minute holiday deals, don't forget to bookmark our best Christmas deals coverage on the latest sales with the biggest price drops.