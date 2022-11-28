Sony’s amazing 65-inch OLED TV just dropped $700 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is proving to be a huge hit for TV deals in 2022, and this is a very good case in point. One of the best OLED TVs we've ever tested just got a super steep discount.

The Sony 65" XR A80J OLED 4K TV has dropped to just $1,298 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's $700 off and only a couple of dollars more than the lowest ever price we've seen ($1,296).

It's a pretty astonishing price for such a premium OLED TV. For context: when we reviewed this TV last year it retailed at $2,499 — this deal almost cuts its original price in half.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia 65" XR A80J 4K OLED TV: was $1,998 now $1,298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $700! In our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review (opens in new tab), we gave this TV 4.5 stars, and for good reason. This OLED TV features a premium, understated design, as well as a gorgeous 4K OLED panel and outstanding audio quality. There's loads of smart features, including Google TV, although the built-in Bravia Core streaming service isn't much to write home about.

While Walmart originally stocked this TV at $1,998, Best Buy are currently selling the same TV for $2,124, making this deal the best price around right now by some margin. If you're in the market for a high end OLED, this deal is definitely one for you.

We absolutely loved this TV in our Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED review (opens in new tab). We gave this TV 4.5 stars thanks primarily to its outstanding picture and audio quality (let's be honest, those are what matter the most). Our reviewer praised the TVs effortless rendering of challenging dynamic range, where it kept both the blackest and whitest parts of the screen in balance.

We also really liked the XR A80J's range of smart TV features. The XR A80J runs on Google TV software, which we feel is a step up from the Android TV software. Features such as voice commands, which can easily be fiddly and frustrating in real life use, actually work well, making for a trouble-free smart experience.

The Bravia XR A80J didn't score a perfect 5 stars. The built-in Bravia Core streaming service we found somewhat lackluster. Out of a total of 4 HDMI ports, only two are HDMI 2.1. And you'll need to allow the TV to make its own dynamic adjustments in order to get the best picture, rather than tweaking the settings yourself.

Overall, though, the cons of this TV are relatively minor, so if you're after a beautiful OLED panel at a hefty discount, snap up this deal while it lasts.

