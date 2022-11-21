Get Sonic Frontiers on PS5 or PS4 for just $35 before Black Friday

You can almost always find some good Black Friday deals on video games, and Sonic games are no exception. While Sonic Frontiers may not exactly be one of the best PS5 games, it’s currently available at a steep discount — which is interesting, considering that the game is only a few weeks old.

Right now, you can get Sonic Frontiers on PS5 for $35 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $24 discount off of its usual $59 price. Considering the game just came out on November 8, we were expecting to have to wait at least a few more months for such a substantial price drop. At present, only the PS4 and PS5 version are on sale, however, so Xbox and Switch fans will have to wait for another opportunity.

(opens in new tab) Sonic Frontiers: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sonic Frontiers is the Blue Blur’s latest adventure, and it’s something of a departure from previous games. This time around, Sonic explores five distinct islands in a big open world, rescuing his motley crew of friends as he goes. The game has tight controls and varied gameplay, and the story is better than you might expect.

In our Sonic Frontiers review, we gave the game 3.5 out of five stars. Reviewer Jake Green praised the game’s excellent controls and better-than-expected writing, but called out some persistent visual issues:

“Play through the game, and you will find a smorgasbord that’s full to the brim with Sonic mechanics, both new and old — but also, sadly, with outright technical failings,” he wrote. “In trying to take Sonic in a much-needed new direction, the developers appear to have thrown just about every possible idea at the wall. Surprisingly, there are more hits than misses.”

Interestingly, Sonic Frontiers has had mixed reviews, in the truest sense of the word. According to OpenCritic, some writers adored the game for its creative open-world mechanics. Others despised it for its technical issues and structural shortcomings. The only way to know whether you’ll like Sonic Frontiers seems to be to play it for yourself.

We don’t know how long this particular deal will be in stock, or whether it will spread to the Xbox and Switch versions of the game. We can say that it’s relatively rare for such a new game to get such a big price cut, unless the game is terrible — which Sonic Frontiers is not. If there’s a Sonic fan in your life who’s on the fence about the new game, this would be a thoughtful, and relatively inexpensive, gift.