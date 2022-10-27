Snag this air fryer for just $59 before Black Friday — over 50% off right now

Some of the best air fryers on the market can be pricy, but if you're looking for an affordable alternative, we've found a great option for you. Best Buy's early Black Friday deals have made this air fryer even cheaper.

Right now, the Bella Pro Series 8qt Digital Air Fryer is $59 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). At a big $70 off its usual price, this air fryer is a steal.

(opens in new tab) Bella Pro Series 8qt Digital Air Fryer: $129 $59 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $70 with this Black Friday air fryer deal. The Bella Pro Series air fryer sports a built-in touchscreen that allows for fast and intuitive use. Its stainless steel construction is highly durable, and this air fryer has a powerful 1700w heating system.

This Bella Pro Series air fryer is perfect if you're looking for a cooker with a large capacity, that won't cost you the earth. This model has an 8qt capacity, which is perfect to feed families of four or more people.

The large capacity of this air fryer means it has a big footprint, and this becomes a drawback if you are low on space. However, the cooking results this air fryer delivers are worth clearing off the counter. With 1700 watts of power, this air fryer has a temperature range of 170 to 400 degrees, which makes it perfect for cooking everything from cakes to roast dinners.

Convenience has been put first with this air fryer: there's a touch screen on the top of the device that makes it easy to navigate through menus and control cooking temperatures. There are also buttons for preset cooking programs that can get your air fryer started up in a flash.

Clean up is simple, too. Both the basket and tray inside the Bella Pro Series are easy to remove, and are dishwasher safe.

