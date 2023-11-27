Skip this Ring video doorbell deal — here are 3 better Cyber Monday deals

By Mike Prospero
published

Three Cyber Monday Ring video doorbell deals — and one to skip

Cyber Monday Ring doorbell deal
(Image credit: Future)

I've been reviewing Ring video doorbells for a long time, and also searching out the best Cyber Monday deals for nearly the same amount of time. So, I've got a good sense of what makes for a good Ring video doorbell deal, and what makes for a deal you should pass by. 

Right now, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell wired for $34 at Amazon; that's a savings of 46% over its regular price. However, this is a deal with some hidden costs. 

You see, although this is a wired video doorbell, it won't work with your existing doorbell chime, so you'll need to spend an extra $34 for the Ring Chime, or $22 on an Amazon Echo Dot if you want to hear when someone comes to your door. And, it lacks package detection, which is becoming a must-have feature for any video doorbell.

Instead, save yourself the trouble — and a few bucks — and get the Ring Video Doorbell, which is now $54 at Amazon — 45% off its regular price, and a far more capable video doorbell. 

Ring Video Doorbell (2020): was $99 now $54 @ Amazon
Ring's flagship video doorbell is 45% off. It can be wired or run on battery power, works with your existing chime, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike the Battery Doorbell Plus and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, though, it lacks head-to-toe video and a removable battery. Check out our Ring Video Doorbell review to learn more.  

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179 now $119 @ Amazon
Don't have wired power to your door, but still want head-to-toe video and package detection? Then this is the Ring doorbell you want. In our Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review, we found it delivered excellent video, was easy to install, and its battery lasted a good long time, too. This is the lowest price it's been — and it's the newest of the company's video doorbells, too.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
Our favorite wired-only video doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 features head-to-toe video, so that you can see things closer to your front door, such as packages. In my Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 review, I loved its small and slim design, as well as effective package detection. It's the one I have on my door. 

Mike Prospero
Mike Prospero
U.S. Editor-in-Chief, Tom's Guide

