Score! This 70-inch Samsung QLED Super Bowl TV deal just crashed to $999

Super Bowl TV deals are ramping up as the big game is only days away. So if you've been holding off on purchasing a top-grade TV in time to tune in, now is your chance to act. We've just spotted a deal on one of the best TVs out there.

Right now, Best Buy has the 70-inch Samsung Q60A QLED TV on sale for just $999. That's taking a whopping $350 off the TV's original price, bringing it to the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday sales. Make sure to act fast though, as TVs have a tendency of selling out fast and stock isn't guaranteed to last long.

Samsung 70" Q60A QLED TV: was $1,349 now $999 @ Best Buy

This deal takes a whole $350 off this Samsung QLED TV, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen so far in 2022. Featuring a massive 70-inch 4K QLED display, this TV delivers great image quality with superb brightness and contrast levels.

This particular QLED TV model is one of the best Samsung TVs and one of its latest releases too. The Samsung Q60A easily stacks up against some of the best QLED TVs on the market, thanks to its bright 4K display and support for Quantum HDR 10 and HDR 10+.

The deal above applies to the massive 70-inch model, so you can easily turn your living room into a home theatre. And with easy access to the best streaming services including Disney Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and more, you'll be torn between choices of entertainment.

Samsung's Q60A is also compatible with AI-enabled voice assistants, with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant already built-in. So you can navigate through your TV with just the sound of your voice and get all your questions answered.

This TV also features a Motion Xcelerator, which is made to minimize motion blur and ensure crisp images during action-packed sequences. This is bound to make your next-gen console gaming experience that much more enjoyable, so prepare your PS5, Xbox Series X or the Nintendo Switch OLED and game away.

Overall, this TV justifies its premium price tag, and at $350 off, it's an absolute bargain, so hurry before the stock runs out. But if you want to browse through more options, make sure to check out the other Super Bowl TV deals and Presidents Day TV sales that we've spotted.