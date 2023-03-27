Score! Roku’s new 4K QLED TV is $200 off at Best Buy

Buying a big-screen TV isn't as costly as it used to be. Plus, with March Madness TV sales still underway, we're seeing excellent deals across the board.

Take, for instance, this deal at Best Buy. The retailer has the 55-inch Roku Class Plus Series 4K QLED TV on sale for $499. That's $150 off and the first time we've seen this just-released TV on sale.

Roku TV 43" Select Series 4K TV: was $319 now $249 @ Best Buy

Roku's new line of TVs are on sale. This model features HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports (one is HDMI 2.1). Made by Roku, this TV also features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. Sold exclusively at Best Buy, it's on sale for the first time.

Roku TV 55" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Plus Series features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports (one is HDMI 2.1). Made by Roku, this TV features Roku's platform for all your streaming needs. This Best Buy exclusive is on sale for the first time.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. As part of the Plus Series, it features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports (one is HDMI 2.1).

Although we've seen TVs with Roku's platform before, these TVs are different in that they're built in-house by Roku and they're priced very affordably.

The TVs can be divvied up into three categories: the Select Series HD (24-inch, 32-inch, and 40-inch); the Select Series 4K (43-inch through 75-inch); and the Plus Series 4K (55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch). The Select Series tops out at HD/FHD resolution, whereas the Select Series 4K and Plus Series 4K deliver better resolution and 4.1 surround sound. Meanwhile, the Plus Series 4K also adds a QLED panel to the mix.

It's also worth noting that they all have 60Hz panels, unlike the best gaming TVs which boast a 120Hz panel. Although we've yet to test these new TVs, make sure to read our guide to the best Roku TVs manufactured by other brands.