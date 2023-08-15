Score! Amazon sale takes up to $50 off Kindles and Fire Tablets

If you want to get some extra reading done this summer, Amazon is here to help. A bunch of Kindle e-readers are on sale, with up to $50 off our favorite models. If you’re looking for a bit more functionality, a few Fire tablets are on sale right now too.

For example, the Kindle Scribe is $279 at Amazon for a limited time. This Kindle comes with a pressure sensitive stylus, meaning you can write notes by hand on the Kindle’s screen. For kids, the Kindle Kids (2022) is $84 at Amazon right now. It comes with a sharp 300ppi screen, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year guarantee that Amazon will replace the Kindle if it breaks.

Meanwhile, the Fire Max 11 tablet is $189 at Amazon right now. This is the largest and most powerful tablet currently made by Amazon. You can also grab the Fire HD 10 tablet for $119 , or the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for $99 right now.

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $279 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Basic Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals.

Amazon Kindle Kids: was $119 now $84 @ Amazon

Designed to nurture your kids love of reading, the Kindle Kids is a fantastic e-reader for little ones. It packs a 6-inch glare-free display with adjustable day and night modes. Plus, it can last up to six weeks on a single USB-C charge and is lightweight enough to be held in just one-hand. There's a full suite of parental controls and a purchase comes with a free year of Amazon Kids Plus which offers access to literally thousands of age-appropriate e-books.

Fire Max 11 tablet: was $229 now $189 @ Amazon

Lowest price: The Fire Max 11 tablet is the best Fire tablet you can buy. It has a bright 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) display, 2.2GHz octa-core Mediatek MT8188J CPU, 4GB RAM, and 8MP cameras on the front and back. USB-C charging and a MicroSD card slot are also included. In our Fire Max 11 review we called it Amazon's new top-tier Fire tablet. The Fire Max 11 tablet is at its lowest price ever right now.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is Amazon's supercharged e-reader for little ones. It offers a larger 6.8-inch glare-free display, and up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge. It's also been designed to withstand accidental immersion in water and comes with a two-year warranty for ultimate peace of mind. If your child is already a voracious reader, then this is the device for them.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $30 off, it's an even better value than it was before.