Spring savings — Amazon takes $130 off our our favorite robot vacuum cleaner

Ready to do some spring cleaning? If so, we have the perfect deal for you. Our top pick for the best robot vacuum has just crashed to an all-time price low.

Right now the Roborock S4 Max is just $299.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Amazon lists the price as $379, with an extra $80 taken off at checkout thanks to an on-page digital coupon. That brings the cost of our favorite robot vacuum down by a huge $130. It's one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen this month.

(opens in new tab) Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum: was $429 now $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Roborock S4 Max is our favorite robot vacuum and it's not hard to see why. It offers strong cleaning performance and solid mapping for a very reasonable price. You can grab it for just $299 right now after an on-page digital coupon.

This is our favorite robot vacuum, and we gave it glowing praise in our Roborock S4 Max review . It delivers excellent cleaning performance, and the value for money it offers compared to other robot vacuums is incredible. Saying this goes double now that it's on sale for this price.

The Roborock S4 Max offers a lot of useful features. For example, not only can it map out your house super-fast, it can also store up to four maps at a time. While it can't beat the Roomba robot vacuums that can store 10 maps at once, four is plenty enough for a two-story house with a basement.

In the Roborock app, you'll be able to set cleaning schedules for individual rooms in your house, and choose between cleaning modes. You can also check the basics like the battery level of your vacuum and how long it has been cleaning.

If you work from home, then you'll appreciate how quiet this vacuum is. But don't worry, it doesn't sacrifice any cleaning power in order to keep the volume down. The Roborock S4 Max scored 96.25 overall in our cleaning tests, and easily handled cereal, kitty litter, and dog hair on both hardwood and carpeted floors. This score puts it on par with the excellent iRobot Roomba S9, which costs more than twice the price of the Roborock S4 Max.