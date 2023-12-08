Huge Nespresso holiday sale at Amazon — deals from $99

The holiday season is a great time to buy new toys for your kitchen. Coffee lovers, in particular, should take note as there are a lot of great deals on coffee machines.

For example, right now Amazon has Nespresso machines on sale from $99. I'm used to seeing Nespresso deals over the holidays, but what makes this the best sale I've seen is that you can pick up a Nespresso machine for just $99 in this sale. That's the lowest price I've ever seen for any Nespresso machine. The sale also includes deals on some of the best Nespresso machines we've tested. As a former Nespresso owner, I've rounded up some of my favorite deals below.

Nespresso holidays deals — best sales now

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

The least-expensive machine in Amazon's sale is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop Plus Deluxe. In our Nespresso Vertuo Pop hands-on, we said it's anything but entry level where performance is concerned. We like that it has an Expert Mode, which lets you customize your coffee, unveiling a plethora of new options in the process.

Price check: $99 @ Target

Nespresso Inissia: was $179 now $114 @ Amazon

The compact DeLonghi-branded Nespresso Inissia offers barista-level espresso. It can brew 1.35-ounce or 5-ounce cups of espresso. It's one of the least expensive Nespresso machines you can buy in Amazon's sale.

Price check: $114 @ Walmart

Nespresso Vertuo Plus: was $169 now $115 @ Amazon

Grab this DeLonghi Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker for just $115 in this epic deal from Amazon. The machine makes both coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes from single/double espresso shots to 5-ounce and 8-once cups of coffee. It's designed for use with Nespresso Vertuo capsules only.

Price check: $127 @ Walmart

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was $179 now $134 @ Amazon

Compatible with over 30 blends of capsules, the Vertuo Next can make 5, 8, and 18-oz. cups of quality coffee as well as a single and double espresso. What's more, its sleek and attractive design makes it compact for small worktops.

Price check: $134 @ Target