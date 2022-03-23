Samsung's most affordable 8K TV is $1,500 off and at its lowest price ever

March is proving to be an excellent month for TV deals. In addition to the daily March Madness TV sales we've been seeing, today Samsung has launched one of the biggest TV sales of all time. The manufacturer is taking from $1,500 to $2,000 off its line of 8K TVs.

For a limited time, you can get the Samsung 65-inch QN800A QLED TV on sale for $1,999. That's $1,500 off and the lowest price we've seen for this TV. The deal is part of this week's Discover Samsung Sale.

Samsung 65" Neo QN800A 8K QLED TV: was $3,499 now $1,999 @ Samsung

$1,500 off! Samsung is knocking up to $1,500 off its QN800A series 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999 — its lowest price ever. The QN800A is one of the best 8K TVs you can buy, and also one of the most affordable. It features Neo QLED tech, which combines quantum-dot color with mini-LED backlights. You also get a handful of AI-driven features like upscaling, audio tuning, and HDR tone mapping.

Samsung 65" Neo QLED 8K QN900A: was $4,999 now $2,999 @ Samsung

$2,000 off! The QN900A is the best 8K TV on the market. It uses both quantum-dot enhancement for better color and brightness and mini-LED backlighting for tighter contrast control and superb HDR performance. It's also paired with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Pro technology, which uses an array of frame-mounted speakers to track audio with the position of actors and objects on screen, providing a more immersive experience. It's now $2,000 off.

Samsung 85" Neo QLED 8K QN900A: was $8,999 now $4,999 @ Samsung

$4,000 off! If you have the space and budget, Samsung also has the 85-inch model on sale for a whopping $4,000 off its regular price.

If you're not sure where to start, you'll want to check out our list of the best 8K TVs available now. We name the QN800A the most affordable 8K TV on the market, whereas the QN900A takes top honors as the best 8K TV on the market. Both sets use quantum-dot enhancement for better color and brightness and mini-LED backlighting for tighter contrast control and superb HDR performance. The QN900A is also paired with Samsung's Object Tracking Sound Pro technology, which uses an array of frame-mounted speakers to track audio with the position of actors and objects on screen, providing a more immersive experience.

The QN800A steps down to Object Tracking Sound Plus instead of Pro and uses Quantum HDR 32x. This still uses dynamic tone-mapping for improved HDR performance, but not at the same level as you'd see on the more expensive QN900A.

Despite the differences, the QN800A is still a premium 8K TV, complete with Neo QLED combining quantum-dot color with mini-LED backlights, and offering a handful of AI-driven features like upscaling, audio tuning and HDR tone mapping.

The problem you will face is the lack of 8K content. There are still relatively few places to get 8K video, and professionally-made 8K movies and shows are still largely missing. Nevertheless, if you want to future-proof your living room with the best TV tech, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of TVs.