Discover Samsung Sale — get the Galaxy S22 for just $99 with trade in

The Discover Samsung Sale is officially live with discounts on all-things Samsung. If you're searching for a new TV, Chromebook, robot vac, or smartwatch — this sale is for you.

As part of the Discover Samsung Sale — the manufacturer is taking up to $900 off appliances, up to $1,700 off its QLED TVs, and offering Galaxy S22 smartphones from $99 after trade-in. If you're looking for a new Galaxy Watch, the Samsung Discover Sale is also offering up to $50 off via trade-in.

New Samsung deals will be released each day this week, so we'll spotlight the best sales you can as they're announced. The sale ends March 27.

Best Discover Samsung Sales

Samsung Odyssey 24" Gaming Monitor: was $259 now $199 @ Samsung

Today only: This 24-inch 1080p curved gaming monitor is on sale for just $199. With a 144Hz refresh rate, a 4ms response time, and support for FreeSync, this is a great curved gaming monitor for all types of gamers.

Samsung Frame QLED TV: from $529 @ Samsung

The Samsung Frame marries style and performance in one package. Ranging in sizes from 32 inches to 85 inches, it features a QLED display with 4K resolution (select models), HDR support, 120Hz native refresh rate, voice assistant support, and all the big streaming apps, all wrapped up in an innovative design that looks like a work of art.

Unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB): was $849 now $149 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is offering the unlocked Galaxy S22 (256GB) for just $149 after trade-in. The S22 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 40MP (f/2.2) front camera and three rear lenses that include a 50MP (f/1.8) main, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and a 10MP (f/2.4) 3x telephoto lens. The 128GB model is on sale for $99 after trade-in.

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $474 @ Samsung

The Jet Bot uses LiDAR navigation to clean every nook of your home. It can automatically adjust suction power based on the type of surface it's cleaning, whether it's hard wood flooring or carpeting. Via the Samsung SmartThings App, you can also track the bot's status, where it's cleaning, and cleaning history.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $874 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 3 direct from Samsung and you'll get up to $950 off after trade-in. Plus, you'll get a $100 Google Play Store credit for free with your purchase. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 CPU and features a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display (both with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz). The base configuration sports 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review, we found the phone to be a big improvement over Samsung's previous foldable efforts with stellar cameras and strong overall performance.

Galaxy Watch 4: was $249 now $209 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung has its standard 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on sale for just $209 after trade-in. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and the revamped Wear OS software. If you have an older Apple Watch or Galaxy Watch to trade in, you can get the Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic for as little as $209. Plus, you'll get a $50 Google Play credit.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $79 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Buds 2 are one of the best wireless earbuds, featuring a battery life of up to 7.5 hours (with ANC off), Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and colorful options. After trade-in, you can get these buds for as little as $79, and you can recycle any Galaxy buds or any wired/wireless headsets to get the offer.

Samsung Chromebook 2: was $549 now $49 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best Chromebooks you'll find. It's also the first to pack a QLED display, which makes the panel bright and vibrant enough for just about any use. It features a 13.3-inch QLED 1080p LCD, an Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. After trade-in, pricing starts at just $49.