Cyber Monday TV deal — Samsung The Frame QLED is up to $1,000 off now

Amazons' Cyber Monday deals went live this morning. But here's one deal Amazon doesn't have. Right now Amazon-owned Woot is offering a lower price on Samsung's Frame TV.

Currently, you can get the Samsung 50-inch Frame 4K QLED TV for $847 at Woot. By comparison, Amazon has the same 50-inch Frame TV for $897, which is a nice $50 difference. Other sizes like the 55-inch and 75-inch are also up to $1,000 off at Woot.

Samsung 50" The Frame QLED 4K TV: was $1,297 now $897 @ Woot

Equal parts style and function, Samsung's The Frame QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system. Woot's price beats Amazon's price by $50. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

What people love about this TV is that Samsung's The Frame doubles as a dynamic digital art display that looks just like a picture frame. It'll blend right into your room and can be set to display your own pictures or a collection of famous artwork.

We don't have testing data from the new 2023 model, but in our Samsung The Frame (2022) review we praised this TV's good picture quality. We saw a Delta-E score of 2.9961 and 99.7548% coverage of the Rec.709 color gamut, meaning colors were vibrant and recreated accurately.

The Frame was also a surprisingly good gaming TV. We measured a super low lag time of 9.5ms, which is just 0.3ms behind the result of the best gaming TV we've tested. Both the 2022 and 2023 models also come with HDMI 2.1 for 4K gaming at 120Hz, and access to Samsung's Game Bar.

In terms of extra features, The Frame has a sensor that can switch the TV off when it senses no light or motion, plus a solar-powered remote. You also get use of Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby voice controls and Apple AirPlay 2 to stream content from your iPhone or other Apple devices.

If you want a TV that looks good both when it's turned on and when it's turned off, Samsung The Frame won't disappoint.