Samsung holiday TV deals — 7 sales that meet or beat Black Friday

Known as one of the very best TV manufacturers in the industry, Samsung's models of OLEDs and QLED TVs deliver incredible picture quality, as well as better brightness and contrast over its major competitors.

Samsung's TVs have largely been named among a variety of best TVs lists, with its Samsung S95C OLED and the Samsung QN90C being two of its most beloved models released this year. Although absolutely stunning, these TVs don't normally have a picturesque price point.

Luckily, there's several retailers amping up the holiday cheer this Christmas with some awesome savings across the board on newer Samsung TVs. We've scoured through the extensive list to find you the absolute best TV deals so your holidays are made even brighter thanks to a beautiful S90C panel.

Samsung holiday TV deals

Samsung 65" Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy

Leveraging a high screen size without the high price tag is Samsung's Q80C at 65-inch, which is more than enough display real estate as the main home entertainment system. This QLED uses a neural quantum processor for incredible 4K upscaling in tandem with punchy, realistic sounds thanks to its Q-Symphony 3.0 technology.

Samsung 65” Q70C QLED 4K TV: was $1,297 now $847 @ Amazon

The Q70C is Samsung's budget option that sports some awesome features despite a lower price tag. Like its Q80C counterpart, it likewise uses 4K upscaling for impeccable picture quality and a motion Xcelerator feature for 4K 120Hz visuals for buttery smooth gameplay. With both Quantum Dot and HDR, the Q70C comes equipped with lifelike color and contrast ratios, as well, so darker scenes are easier to experience.

Samsung 65” QN85C QLED 4K TV: was $1,997 now $1,297 @ Amazon

Gamers rejoice this Christmas as Samsung's QN85C, a gaming beast, hits a new low in the lead up to the holidays. Thanks to the included Gaming Hub, users can get into the game the right way with streamlined access to apps and consoles, as well as even game streaming. The QN85C also has Dolby Atmos and object tracking for some wild 3D sound potential and increased immersion.

Samsung 83" S90C OLED TV: was $4,999 now $3,499 @ Best Buy

Yet another entry among the best TVs of 2023 pick is Samsung's S90C, a HDR OLED display with 4K upscaling and a LaserSlim design. The S90C is also Pantone validated so users can enjoy the life-like color accuracy and imagery. The S90C shines brightest thanks to its powerful Filmmaker Mode, which our own Matthew Murray highlights as a "true joy" of the display.

Samsung 65" QN90C QLED: was $2,797 now $1,697 @ Amazon

The Samsung QN90C QLED is marked as a powerful contender in the mini LED space. Check out varied content from any angle with precise quality and accuracy thanks to the QN90C's anti-glare and ultra viewing angle support. Its inclusion of Neo Quantum HDR+ also ensures movies, sports, and shows are displayed with impeccable quality that is upscaled to a sharp 4K resolution.

Samsung 75" QN85C Neo QLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Save a solid $500 on this Samsung QN85C at the massive 75-in display size. The QLED uses mini LEDs within a Quantum Matrix to deliver over 30 million pixels for the most brilliant image imaginable. Neo quantum HDR also makes contrast ratios stick to the most optimal levels for more precise blacks and darker scenes. The SolarCell remote also allows the included remote seemingly unlimited battery thanks to an onboard solar panel for sustainable charging.