Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just $799 for Cyber Monday — it’s time for your first foldable

There are a number of tempting Cyber Monday phone deals, but they're all for fairly familiar devices. If you fancy taking a walk on the wild side for less this holiday season, allow me to point out the perfect deal to introduce you to foldable phones.

Right now, you can get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab), a $200 discount on a phone that's only been available since August. As well as being well priced, it's also one of the best foldable phones around, meaning that if you've been curious about swapping out your regular smartphone for something more flexible, this is a great way to do it without having to take out a new cell contract.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has better battery life and is more durable than the Z Flip 3. Performance is also excellent thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, so no matter what you throw at this foldable, it will keep up with ease.

As our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review concluded, and as I can confirm from my time using the phone shortly after launch, the Z Flip 4 is a fantastic compact phone thanks to its clamshell design. While it's a portable little square shape when folded, it opens up to reveal a large 6.7-inch display when required. However, you may not need to open it as much as you think because the 1.9-inch outer display will show you notifications and other updates without you needing to touch the phone.

Some limitations on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 are its battery life (although this is much improved from the Galaxy Z Flip 3), its twin rear cameras which offer only main and ultrawide lenses, and the still-visible crease across the display when the phone's opened up. This may not be the phone to get if you're keen on photography, but streamers and gamers shouldn't be put off by the display crease as the Z Flip 4 offers fantastic performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

The only comparable phones currently available in the U.S. are the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Motorola Razr. The Razr is available for cheaper than the Z Flip 4 thanks to generous discounts from Motorola, but it's not in the same league when it comes to hardware quality and usability.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a lot than the Galaxy Z Flip 4, like a larger inner display, a fully usable outer display and extra cameras, but it's a fair bit larger and still costs more even with recent discounts. The Z Flip 4 is therefore the perfect middle ground in terms of features and price, with Samsung's usual build quality guaranteeing this is a reliable phone to invest in.

