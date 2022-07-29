Holy cow! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 just crashed to $299 at Best Buy

If you've ever been curious about owning a foldable phone, here's your chance to get one on the cheap.

Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB) for $299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizeable $699 off its usual price of $999 and one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals we’ve seen on the Samsung's foldable. Note: To get this price you'll need to activate your phone on Verizon. Otherwise, you can get an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip (256GB) for $349 at Samsung (opens in new tab) with trade-in.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: was $999 now $299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most affordable foldable phone available and this deal at Best Buy makes it even cheaper. In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review (opens in new tab), we called it an "affordable" foldable that's built to withstand more punishment than its predecessor. It features a 6.7-inch (2640 x 1080) Super AMOLED inner display (when unfolded) with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 1.9-inch Super AMOLED outer display (260 x 512), Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and 12MP main/12MP ultrawide camera lenses.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy reservations: up to $200 free credit @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Want to wait for Samsung's next Galaxy phone? A Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for August 10. You can get up to a $200 Samsung credit when you make a reservation at Samsung for either the next Galaxy phone ($100 credit), new Galaxy Watch ($50 credit), or new Galaxy Buds ($30 credit). Reserve all three and you'll get a $200 credit. Simply enter your name and email to make a reservation. (No commitment to buy is required). The credit can be used to purchase anything at Samsung's online store.

In our Galaxy Z Flip 3 review, we were most impressed with its affordability (an even bigger plus thanks to this deal) as well as its excellent 120Hz refresh rate on the inner display. The phone also boasts strong IPX8 water resistance. Gorilla Glass Victus covers the 1.9-inch outer display and Samsung constructed the phone's frame from its Armor Aluminum material. All of that provides enhanced scratch resistance, especially on the cover display.

When you unfold the handset, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The 2640 x 1080 resolution combined with the 120Hz refresh rate made for a beautiful viewing experience. Scrolling was silky smooth, showing off Samsung's true display prowess. When closed, the 1.9-inch touchscreen lets you control music, check the weather, and even take selfies. (The touchscreen doubles as a viewfinder).

The biggest problem with the phone is its disappointing battery life. In our tests, it managed to hold charge for just 5 hours and 43 minutes in adaptive mode, and even in 60Hz mode it only managed a little over 6 hours. Compared to its smartphone rivals, this is a pretty big flaw. If you’re someone that needs your phone to last for lengthy periods of time, then the Galaxy Z Flip 3 might not be for you. (Or you'll want to carry a battery backup).

However, if you want the novelty of a foldable phone for a more affordable price then you can’t really go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It has a few drawbacks, but it’s a nifty little device and this deal brings its market-leading price down to an even cheaper level.