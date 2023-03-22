Quick! Apple AirPods Pro 2 just hit a new lowest price ever

AirPods deals are always in high demand. But you don’t need to wait for a major retail sales event like Prime Day or Black Friday to save on Apple’s premium earbuds, as you can find worthwhile savings on AirPods Pro all year long.

Case in point, right now the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $189 at Micro Center (opens in new tab). That’s $60 off the regular list price of $249, and the new lowest price ever for these excellent earbuds. We’ve seen them drop to $199 plenty of times, but an additional $10 off is a much-appreciated extra saving. Unfortunately, shipping costs $5, but local store pickup is free.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $189 @ Micro Center (opens in new tab)

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This is their lowest price ever.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’re huge fans of the AirPods Pro 2, that’s why you’ll find them on our roundup of the best workout headphones as well as our guide to the best noise-canceling earbuds. We consider these second-generation buds a big step up not just compared to the regular Apple AirPods, but also the original AirPods Pro.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said “they amp up many of the features we loved about the original, and while they’re not perfect, they offer some of the best noise cancellation and spatial audio of any pair of earbuds available.” And we even awarded them a coveted Editor’s Choice seal of approval.

In our testing, we were particularly impressed with the noise-canceling features. We found that when playing music at a medium volume, the noise cancellation can overcome 95% of household and office noise. On the audio front, Apple has included a new H2 chip that delivers seriously impressive audio performance. Plus, the AirPods Pro 2 offer Dolby Atmos sound that is miles ahead of the spatial audio technology you’ll find in rival earbuds.

Another new addition is voice controls on the stem of the earbuds. And Apple has increased battery life to offer six hours on a single charge, and a further 30 hours via the wireless charging case. And if all of the above wasn’t enough, the AirPods Pro 2 are IPX-4 rated and the included charging case is also waterproof.